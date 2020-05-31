Η ελληνίδα «βασίλισσα» του twerk με τα εκπληκτικά οπίσθια

View this post on Instagram

𝑭𝒆𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒏 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒚 𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒏 & 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒍 🌞 ________________________________ Special thank you to: @colorshotel @thegardenbarskg & @imagecreation.gr Like & Follow ! _____________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #inked #sexy #smile #blonde #tattoos #photography #inkedgirls #piercing #tattoos #photoshooting #neonyellow #pink #abs #colorshooting #StayInColors #StayRelaxed #Notjustaroomforthenight #colorshotel #thegardenbarskg #gardenbarskg #thessaloniki #greece