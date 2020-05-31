Η ελληνίδα «βασίλισσα» του twerk με τα εκπληκτικά οπίσθια

Η Anel Li τρελαίνει κόσμο με την χορευτική... πίσω κίνηση
Η Anel Li είναι χορογράφος και καθηγήτρια χορού, με έμφαση το twerk, τον χορό δηλαδή που επικεντρώνεται στην κίνηση των οπισθίων και ο οποίος έγινε ευρέως γνωστός από την Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ.
Η Anel Li ή κατά κόσμον Λένα Λυβίζου, έχει δημιουργήσει την δική της ομάδα twerk, η οποία συμμετέχει σε διάφορες εκδηλώσεις, ακόμη και στα ημίχρονα αθλητικών αγώνων, κερδίζοντας τον θαυμασμό και το χειροκρότημα, ιδιαιτέρως του ανδρικού κοινού.
Η ίδια δε, επιδεικνύει τις ικανότητες της, αλλά και το εξαιρετικό κορμί της, σε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram, με τους ακόλουθούς της να την αποθεώνουν.
𝑭𝒆𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒏 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒚 𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒏 & 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒍 🌞 ________________________________ Special thank you to: @colorshotel @thegardenbarskg & @imagecreation.gr Like & Follow ! _____________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #inked #sexy #smile #blonde #tattoos #photography #inkedgirls #piercing #tattoos #photoshooting #neonyellow #pink #abs #colorshooting #StayInColors #StayRelaxed #Notjustaroomforthenight #colorshotel #thegardenbarskg #gardenbarskg #thessaloniki #greece
-𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞- ____________________________ Special thank you to: @colorshotel @thegardenbarskg & @imagecreation.gr Like & Follow ! _____________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #inked #sexy #wild #blonde #tattoos #photography #photoshooting #heels #highheels #totalblack #booty #colorshooting #StayInColors #StayRelaxed #Notjustaroomforthenight #colorshotel #thegardenbarskg #gardenbarskg
During the quarantine @priince.fy decided to unleash the new hot track #panwkatw 💣 I couldn't resist !🍑 _________________________________ Εάν σου άρεσε κάνε ❤️ και γράψε μου ποιο κομμάτι θα ήθελες να είναι το επόμενο μου Video! 😉 _________________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #panwkatwchallenge #tiktok #tiktokgreece #dance #quarantine #quarantinedance #twerker #twerk #bootyshake #blonde #inked #plum #twerkvideo #thessaloniki #greece
Επειδή μου το ζητήσατε δεν μπορούσα να αρνηθώ! Όλες μας λείπει το Twerk 🍑 Γι'αυτό σας προκαλώ ΟΛΕΣ & ΟΛΟΥΣ να ανεβάσετε στα στορυ σας ένα twerkoβιντεάκι με το κομμάτι του @tyga "Bored in the House" & να με κανετε tag ώστε να το ανεβάσω στα story μου...! TWERK CHALLENGE BEGINS 🔥🍑 __________________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #tyga #boredinthehouse #twerkchallenge #bootydance #inkedgirls #bootyshake #quarantine #greece #thessaloniki #tiktok #tiktokdance #tiktokgreece
Και επειδή το ζητήσατε το τελευταίο Twerkostory το ανεβάζω & στα feed 🍑 #μένουμε_σπίτι κάνοντας υπομονή & εκμετάλλευομαι το χρόνο για νέες χορογραφίες 💪 Δεν γίνεται μόνο να τρώμε, ας χορέψουμε & λίγο αναμένοντας & ελπίζοντας όλο αυτό να τελειώσει σύντομα! Εάν θέλετε & αλλά video γράψτε comment, like & εάν θέλετε share😘 🎶 by @badbunnypr ___________________________________ #μένουμεσπίτι #stayhome #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #twerker #twerk #booty #safaera #badbunny #yhlqmdlg #bootydance #menoumespiti #xoreuoumespiti #thessaloniki #greece #home #inked #skg
𝙄 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙩 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚! 🍑 _____________________________ Special thank you to: @colorshotel @thegardenbarskg & @imagecreation.gr Like & Follow 😉 _____________________________ #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #inked #sexy #totalblack #blonde #tattoos #colorshooting #StayInColors #StayRelaxed #Notjustaroomforthenight #colorshotel #thegardenbarskg #gardenbarskg
