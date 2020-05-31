NEWS ALERT
Η ελληνίδα «βασίλισσα» του twerk με τα εκπληκτικά οπίσθια

Η Anel Li τρελαίνει κόσμο με την χορευτική... πίσω κίνηση

Η Anel Li είναι χορογράφος και καθηγήτρια χορού, με έμφαση το twerk, τον χορό δηλαδή που επικεντρώνεται στην κίνηση των οπισθίων και ο οποίος έγινε ευρέως γνωστός από την Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ.

Η Anel Li ή κατά κόσμον Λένα Λυβίζου, έχει δημιουργήσει την δική της ομάδα twerk, η οποία συμμετέχει σε διάφορες εκδηλώσεις, ακόμη και στα ημίχρονα αθλητικών αγώνων, κερδίζοντας τον θαυμασμό και το χειροκρότημα, ιδιαιτέρως του ανδρικού κοινού.

Η ίδια δε, επιδεικνύει τις ικανότητες της, αλλά και το εξαιρετικό κορμί της, σε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram, με τους ακόλουθούς της να την αποθεώνουν.

Και επειδή το ζητήσατε το τελευταίο Twerkostory το ανεβάζω & στα feed 🍑 #μένουμε_σπίτι κάνοντας υπομονή & εκμετάλλευομαι το χρόνο για νέες χορογραφίες 💪 Δεν γίνεται μόνο να τρώμε, ας χορέψουμε & λίγο αναμένοντας & ελπίζοντας όλο αυτό να τελειώσει σύντομα! Εάν θέλετε & αλλά video γράψτε comment, like & εάν θέλετε share😘 🎶 by @badbunnypr ___________________________________ #μένουμεσπίτι #stayhome #anel_li #dancer #choreographer #twerker #twerk #booty #safaera #badbunny #yhlqmdlg #bootydance #menoumespiti #xoreuoumespiti #thessaloniki #greece #home #inked #skg

