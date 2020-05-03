NEWS ALERT
Ίνα Σιδέρη: Η χορέυτρια που προκαλεί ίλιγγο με τον σέξι χορό της

Η μελαχρινή καλλονή με το hot κορμί

Είναι μία από τις πιο σέξι χορεύτριες στην πόλη. Η Ίνα Σιδέρη ήταν σην εκπομπή Όλα του Θέμου Αναστασιάδη και ξεσήκωνε τους άνδρες με τον σέξι χορό της.

Όπως έχει δηλώσει προτιμά τον χορό freestyle γιατί της δίνει την αίσθηση της ελευθερίας κινήσεων.
Το άψογο κορμί της το διατηρεί με πολύ αερόβια άσκηση και Pilates. Ενώ τα μεσεογειακά χαρακτηριστικά της την κάνουν ακόμη πιο ελκυστική.

