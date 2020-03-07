Η Ελληνίδα γυμνάστρια που ανεβάζει την θερμοκρασία με την ευλυγισία της

Η Ελληνίδα γυμνάστρια που ανεβάζει την θερμοκρασία με την ευλυγισία της

Η Άννα Κοσμαρά κάνει γυμναστική παντού

Είναι μοντέλο και γυμνάστρια και έχει βάλει σκοπό να προκαλεί τον αντρικό πληθυσμό. Η Άννα Κοσμαρά λατρεύει την γυμναστική η οποία της έχει χαρίσει ένα απίστευτα καλλίγραμμο σώμα.

Εντυπωσιακή είναι βέβαια και η ευλυγισία που έχει αποκτήσει και την οποία φροντίζει να δείχνει ακόμη και στην παραλία κάνοντας γυμναστική.

Οι καλοσχηματισμένοι κοιλιακοί και γλουτοί της ανεβάζουν την θερμοκρασία.

Now is the time to practice #yoga 💆 ➡ http://annakosmara.blogspot.gr/

Yoga, yoga, yoga ✌💪 #balance #headstand #yoga

Yoga on my balcony 🦂 #scorpionpose #yoga #yogapose

🙃 uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ƃuᴉǝq ʎoɾuǝ ɟo puᴉʞ I #yogapose #handstand

Beach yoga 🧘🏻‍♀️ ☀️ #splits #yogaeverywhere #yogapose

Catch me if you can 🏃🏻‍♀️

🕊 More stretching, less stressing #yogapose #kingpigeon #yoga

Mountain biking 🚴🏻‍♀️

This is how I read my book 🙃📖 #yoga #yogamotivation

#photoshooting with the best @dpapadimitroylas📷 Break the rules!

♡ 🅗🅔🅛🅛🅞 🅐🅤🅖🅤🅢🅣 👙 ☀️

Supernova 💎 #swarovski #swarovskinecklace

You can’t sit with me #mycar #mercedesbenz #mercedes

Give a woman the right lipstick and she can conquer the world #ysl #yslbeauty 💄

#photoshooting with the best @dpapadimitroylas📷 Break the rules!

Pool or sea ? #relax #tanning

Mon chéri 🌹 #vintage #france #red

