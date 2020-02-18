Ντένια Αγαλιανού: Το σέξι μοντέλο από το «Next Top Model» που έγινε ηθοποιός στο Μεξικό

Οι φωτογραφίες της που ανεβάζουν την θερμοκρασία

Η Ντένια Αγαλιανού έγινε γνωστή στο κοινό από τη συμμετοχή της στο ριάλιτι «Next Top Model».

Αυτό όμως φαίνεται πως ήταν μόνο η αρχή καθώς το εντυπωσιακό μοντέλο εδώ και κάποια χρόνια ζει στο Μεξικό και κάνει εκεί καριέρα μοντέλου, έχοντας συνεργασίες με κορυφαίες εταιρείες, ενώ παράλληλα ασχολείται και με την υποκριτική, έχοντας συμμετοχές σε αρκετές σειρές.

Ρίχνοντας μια ματιά κανείς στο Instagram της εντυπωσιάζεται από τα πλούσια…προσόντα της.

View this post on Instagram

 

Outfit of the day #CamperLife #trailer 🎬❤️ #Backstage #Ottd #Karina #elultimodragon



 

Be fearless! ✨🙏🏼 @livecoachin9

 

Be fearless! ✨🙏🏼 @livecoachin9



 

🖤

 

🖤



 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Backstage 📸🖤✨ @wdmagazinemexico @wdproducciones_ @delarosamakeup Coming soon 🤗🙏🏼✨



 

View this post on Instagram

 

Never be afraid to do the things that makes you feel free ! ✨💜 #Libertad #Mexico



