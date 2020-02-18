Ντένια Αγαλιανού: Το σέξι μοντέλο από το «Next Top Model» που έγινε ηθοποιός στο Μεξικό

Οι φωτογραφίες της που ανεβάζουν την θερμοκρασία
Η Ντένια Αγαλιανού έγινε γνωστή στο κοινό από τη συμμετοχή της στο ριάλιτι «Next Top Model».
Αυτό όμως φαίνεται πως ήταν μόνο η αρχή καθώς το εντυπωσιακό μοντέλο εδώ και κάποια χρόνια ζει στο Μεξικό και κάνει εκεί καριέρα μοντέλου, έχοντας συνεργασίες με κορυφαίες εταιρείες, ενώ παράλληλα ασχολείται και με την υποκριτική, έχοντας συμμετοχές σε αρκετές σειρές.
Ρίχνοντας μια ματιά κανείς στο Instagram της εντυπωσιάζεται από τα πλούσια…προσόντα της.
Δείτε ακόμα: Η Kara Del Toro αναστατώνει το Instagram με μαγιό ή και… χωρίς
View this post on Instagram
What makes you feel ALIVE ? 🖤✨ #MondayVibes ————————————————————————Photo by @matlechat @matlechatphoto
View this post on Instagram
Outfit of the day #CamperLife #trailer 🎬❤️ #Backstage #Ottd #Karina #elultimodragon
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Backstage 📸🖤✨ @wdmagazinemexico @wdproducciones_ @delarosamakeup Coming soon 🤗🙏🏼✨
View this post on Instagram
Here's a powerful advice on reclaiming your personal power: Practice self-love. “Love is like emergency oxygen masks in an airplane Listen to your soul's calling. ... Find your true voice. ... Explore your unique gifts. ... Tell the truth. ... Say positive affirmations. ... Ground yourself with meditation. ✨🙏🏻♥️ #LiveCoachin9 @wdproducciones_
View this post on Instagram
Never be afraid to do the things that makes you feel free ! ✨💜 #Libertad #Mexico