Η κοκκινομάλλα καλλονή Ellie Gonsalves συγκλονίζει με το κορμί της

Το μοντέλο από την Αυστραλία που δεν άφησε ασυγκίνητο το Χόλιγουντ
Είναι αδύνατο να προσπεράσεις την Ellie Gonsalves και να μην γυρίσεις να την κοιτάξεις, καθώς το μοντέλο από την Αυστραλία είναι τόσο εντυπωσιακή, που δεν ξέφυγε από την προσοχή του Χόλιγουντ.
Η κοκκινομάλλα καλλονή ξεκίνησε την καριέρα της στο μόντελινγκ σε ηλικία μόλις 13 ετών, καθώς από νωρίς φαινόταν η εξέλιξή της και το 2017 το Χόλιγουντ της πρότεινε και πρωταγωνίστησε με τον Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson στην ταινία "Zebra", ερμηνεύοντας τι άλλο, την μοιραία γυναίκα στο πλευρό του διάσημου ηθοποιού.
Δείτε ακόμα: Η Βρετανίδα σεξοβόμβα Chloe Ferry με το εκρηκτικό μπούστο
Η Ellie χάρη στο πανέμορφο πρόσωπό της και το καλλίγραμμο κορμί της, εκτός από κορυφαία brands, συγκλονίζει με τις φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram και τουλάχιστον 1,2 εκατ. ακόλουθούς της.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Whatever your goals are, keep it up.. if you feel like you screw it up one day, remember that we all do - It doesn’t matter how happy someone is, how much money they might have, or how great their body is.. EVERY ONE has shitty days. We feel hormonal, upset, tired, stressed out or maybe just we’re not seeing any changes for how hard we have worked at that time.. but also remember that every minute of the rest of your day is an opportunity to start fresh. I always find skipping my workout or eating badly doesn’t make me feel better, it actually makes me feel worse. Where as if I just go and sweat it out, grab a juice or a healthy meal I feel so much better for it. It puts me in the headspace to be motivated again. The key to any change is to be persistent, if you’re just beginning or you’ve been at it for years - remember why you started, what you’re working towards and how great you’re going to feel and the changes will come ✨🙌🏽 in the meantime just keep being your unicorn self 🦄 @thebodybyellie
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ELLIE GONSALVES (@ellie_gonsalves) στις
Δείτε ακόμα: Το μπούστο της Nataliya Zibrova «κολάζει» τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό