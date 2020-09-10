Το μοντέλο με το αψεγάδιαστο κορμί προκαλεί πανικό

Με ύψος που αγγίζει το 1.80 η Georgia Gibbs ανεβάζει τη θερμοκρασία
Με ύψος που αγγίζει το 1.80, θανατηφόρες καμπύλες κι ένα πανέμορφο πρόσωπο, η Georgia Gibbs έχει όλα τα φόντα για μια λαμπρή καριέρα στο χώρο του μόντελινγκ.
Αν κάνετε μια βόλτα στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram θα διαπιστώσετε του λόγου του αληθές. Το μοντέλο συχνά ανεβάζει σέξι φωτογραφίες της, που ενθουσιάζουν τους followers της.
Why force yourself out of your comfort zone? As small as an ocean swim on a cold winter morning (oh I am such a sook in the cold) swapping half my walk for a run (I really can’t stand running) learning a language that seems nearly impossible, (tutor anyone?) diving into emotional healing I’ve ignored for a *really* long time.. why do things that scare us, we don’t enjoy or just seem too damn hard when bed seems like a much better option? Because we can’t grow being comfortable, and becoming stagnant makes us feel pretty *blah* I was stuck in a rut for a while, a couple months this year because I was scared, scared if I stopped wrapping my body in cotton wool that maybe it would fail me again, I felt so much had gone wrong that if one more block fell maybe the whole stack would fall on top of me.. in hind sight, that first risk.. that first challenge was the switch to find my motivation again, whether it be just jumping in a cold shower over hitting the snooze button, deciding to go to a bar alone and make some new friends instead of staying in with Netflix & Indian. It made me feel so strong, powerful and most of all restored my mojo & got me back on track. We all talk about getting “comfortable being uncomfortable” but let’s action it, challenge yourself & watch yourself thrive 🦋
