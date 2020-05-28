Η Lais DeLeon είναι μια από τις πιο καυτές γυμνάστριες και θα σε κάνει να σηκωθείς από τον καναπέ

Τα βίντεο και οι φωτογραφίες που θα σας πείσουν
Η Lais DeLeon είναι μια από τις πιο καυτές γυμνάστριες στον πλανήτη. Το γυμνασμένο σώμα της με τις σέξι καμπύλες κολάζει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό.
Στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram ανεβάζει συχνά βίντεο με ασκήσεις γυμναστικής. Τα βλέμματα όλων φυσικά κλέβουν οι καλογυμνασμένοι γλουτοί της και τα οπίσθια της.
Hey babes, thanks for opening up to me and the sweet encouragement on my last post about perfectionism!❤️ I'm feeling 1000x better this week! Been super productive, happy, and active. 🤗 - I've been enjoying a lot of Full-Body Workouts lately! (usually not my thing) My energy is increasing & I'm seeing more progress. 💪 I posted a sample of one of my full body workouts today on my fitness page: @laisdeleonfitness 👈 - I'm adding some NEW full body workouts to my app next week - So excited! Sign up for your 7 Day FREE Trial today to try them! 📲 www.laisapp.com
GIVEAWAY! I’m looking for 2 ladies that want to tighten their waist, build their legs & glutes, and sculpt their arms from home with my help for the next 8 weeks. If that’s you, and you’re willing to truly commit: comment below! . I know things are difficult for some at the moment and I want to help. I’m going to giveaway 2 spots to my Spring Home Workout Challenge. I’ll give you all the tools and support you need to make some REAL progress in the next 8 weeks. Serious entries only, I need to know you will commit and give this 100%. Comment your goals and your why below to enter! . We start MONDAY! Spots are limited and we are filling up fast! *If you know you want to join but would like to enter the giveaway, go ahead sign-up & enter. If you win, you’ll be reimbursed.
Just a water please! Alcohol is a touchy subject but my clients always ask if they can drink on my plans/challenges. I don’t tell people what they can or can’t do. I’m all for freedom of personal choice. . *edited to include references* I understand alcohol is one of the few legal drugs but that doesn’t make it harmless to your health or others’. PMID: 15139867 PMID 17382831 PMID 17544758 doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(10)61462-6 PMID:21036393 https://drugscience.org.uk/tag/drug-harm/ . I generally refrain from drinking... here’s why: 🍸 Alcohol is toxic. Yes, even your red wine or organic options. It affects your detox pathways. PMID 17718403 PMCID PMC6527027 . 🍸 Alcohol intake can increase estrogen & affect estrogen receptors. Not good for both men & women! High estrogen = weight gain, belly fat, mood swings, intense PMS symptoms, heavy bleeding, ED, endometriosis, an increased risk of estrogen related cancers, and many more health issues. PMID 11275361 PMID 9726268 PMID 23126574 PMID 23291110 . 🍸 Drinking creates a cancer risk similar to that of smoking. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-019-6576-9 . 🍸 Alcohol depletes important vitamins. PMID 15138463 PMID 24379897 . 🍸And What I find most scary is alcohol negatively affects your brain and can impair cognition. PMID 25076914 PMID 27460131 PMID 18852353 . 🧠 Check out the second slide by @doc_amen with different brain scans compared to a normal healthy brain. Third slide is drugs ranked by harmfulness. PMID:21036393 Something to think about...
her life is her art 🎨 . I used to think I wasn’t creative because I “couldn’t” draw or write stories. I was wrong. I just create in different ways. I create with my work, my content, my home, my body, my meals, my workouts, when I dance, when I get ready each day. . what are we creating today?
Spring & Summer will be here before we know it babes! ✨ I have some trips & fun plans this year... Like every woman, my goal is to feel happy, healthy, & confident in my body for any occasion. You don’t need to do crazy workouts & restrictive diets. It just takes consistency & smart food choices over time. Don’t wait til summer to start getting ready for summer! Crash diets don’t work. . If you’d like my help, I have several ways I can assist you to reach your goals. Try my app! 📲 www.laisdeleonapp.com or shoot me an email.💗 . Wearing: ✨ @ottilia.and.sugar ✨
Bride Bod 👰🐚👙 @andi_bagus I haven’t been in a swimsuit in yearsss but we planned a beach wedding/honeymoon and my only goal was to feel comfortable and confident in my wedding dress and a swimsuit on the beach. 🤗 . I did the Hybrid version of my Summer Challenge (📲www.laisdeleonapp.com) to get ready for the wedding which was perfect for the hectic summer I’ve had. The hybrid version includes 2-3 gym workouts per week + 2-3 short home workouts & active rest days + tailored nutrition based on goals. 👌 I’m so happy with the results and excited for the upcoming Fall Challenge! But for now still enjoying our honeymoon and eating alllll the foodsss! 😋🙌
Trying something new! ❤️ like and comment to let me know if you like this video format! 👇👇👇 Usually when I workout, I’m JUST working out and I film separately from my real workouts. But this is raw footage from one of my real workouts. Follow along with me! Gym: @teamturningpoint . Let me know what you like best: * My Real Raw Workouts * Concise (short) Quality Workouts & Tips * A little of both? . . . About this workout... Tri-Set [4 sets] (10/leg) Staggered Stance Leg Press (15) Stiff Legged Deadlifts (20) Hatfield squats {w/ safety bar} SuperSet [4 sets] (25) Cannonball Leg Press (20) Stability Ball Hamstring Curls Rest time: <60seconds max between sets. . Remember: these are just *MY* reps & sets for THIS particular workout THIS week. Reps and sets depend greatly on your fitness level, weight used, progressive overload, and goals. I usually don’t list reps & sets because it really depends on so much. There is no magic, ideal rep range. I work through various rep ranges from week to week. I really hope this is helpful. Let me know by liking and commenting so I know what to post more if for you! . . Workout with me every day on my fitness app! 💪😏 📲 www.laisapp.com
So grateful to be a woman in 2019. Ladies we are in the best time to be a woman!! We can be anything. Whatever you dream of doing or being, I hope you know you can absolutely do it. And you definitely should! 😏 - Thankful for our amazing community. You babes inspire me everyday! 🤗 #InternationalWomensDay
👀 So.... how are those 2019 health & fitness goals going? 😏 - See what happened was.... 😂 same! I got sick, had to travel while sick, my mom was in the hospital (she’s great now btw), then I got sick AGAIN, life happened, so long story short: I haven’t been working out much in the last 3 weeks. 🙈😬 BUT IT’S OK!! - If you can relate, if 2019 didn’t start off too smooth for you either, and you want to recommit and get back on a healthy routine with me... I GOT YOU! - Try my app for 3 months for just $9.99! That’s less than the usual cost of ONE month! 😱😍 - *must be redeemed from my link - not from App Store* Just tap the link in my bio or swipe up from my story, select the 3 month option, and use promo code: 2019GOALS
Try this Unilateral Lower Body Workout!🔥 [SWIPE] And Let’s get FIT FOR FALL together! 💪🍂 Fall Challenge registration is now open. Lock in Early-Bird Discount if you sign up today Click the link in my bio to learn more and sign-up for the Fall Challenge! . Staggered Single Leg DB RDL Bulgarian BB Split Deadlifts Elevated Single Leg KB Goblet Squats Single Leg BB Hip Thrusts @laisdeleonfitness . Full workout breakdown (sets, reps, rest, tempo, progressions) in my app! 📱 [link in my bio]
TRY THIS and SAVE it for later 👆 Home workouts have been my jam lately! Here’s an upper body workout using bands 💪🔥 (bands linked in my stories) . High Band Curls Face Pulls Lat Pull-Downs Triceps Press Downs Band Rows 4x12 I finished with a body-weight superset: Incline Pushups Bench Dips 3x10 . 🎥MY FITNESS VIDEO PAGE: @laisdeleonfitness . 💊Supplements I take: www.nlaforher.com 20% off Coupon code: LAIS20 . . 🧘♀️Start my 12 week Home Program in my app www.laisapp.com
I’ve lost my motivation for fitness... There, I said it. . I’ve been doing this whole fitness lifestyle thing consistently for 8+ years. I remember loving it, like really loving it. I looked forward to my workouts, genuinely enjoyed them, found happiness in my progress and getting stronger. Sure I’ve always had the occasional day I didn’t want to workout, felt too tired, or sore... that’s normal but this is different. I think something is off. . I’ve been dreading saying this for months now: I’m not enjoying it lately, I don’t remember the last time I looked forward to a workout. 😔 I could pretend like nothing’s different, but I feel the need to be honest about it. . So what does this mean? I’ve been trying to figure this out myself.... For now it means I’m changing a lot. . I’m still working out because I believe in the health benefits, but I’m doing things very differently for now. I uploaded a video on YouTube (link in bio) about why I think this happened and everything I’m changing to get my motivation back. . I know I’m not the only one... maybe what I’m changing will be helpful for you. Or if you can relate, maybe you have some advice for me? 👇
Haiii I spent the day finalizing everything for my upcoming Fall Healthy Habits challenge and I’m so excited! 🤗💗 If you’re an app subscriber, check your email, I sent out challenge details today. 📧 . If you haven’t tried my app yet and you struggle with staying consistent long-term, this challenge is for you! . WHAT’S INCLUDED? 👇 . 💗8 Week Progressive Program 💗Muscle-building & fat-burning Workouts 💗Gym & Home programs available 💗Video Form Demos 💗Delicious Healthy Recipes 💗Accountability & Support 💗New App Features 💗Community Group 💗Weekly & Overall Prizes . To register, download my app: 📲 www.laisapp.com
Haven't hit ya with a Flex in a few and it iiiisss Friday. 😏💪 • Just did a killer workout thanks to my Amino 🔥 Burner, gonna have a shake now before I go LIVE for a coaching check-in chat with my online training & app girls, go for a walk with my bestie (Kitty🐶) and take the rest of the weekend off for a mini Memorial Day staycation. 🤗 Life is good y'all! - Should I do a mini tutorial on this hair style?? 👇 It's my new go-to for sweaty gym hair I'm not ready to wash yet. 😂🙊 #fitchickproblems