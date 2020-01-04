Οι «καύτες» φωτογραφίες της Kara Del Toro

Οι «καύτες» φωτογραφίες της Kara Del Toro

Το 26χρονο μοντέλο ξέρει πως να προκαλεί

Καλλίγραμμα πόδια, πληθωρικό μπούστο, εντυπωσιακά οπίσθια. Η Kara Del Toro διαθέτει όλο εκείνο το πακέτο για να ξεχωρίζει και να τραβάει όλα τα βλέμματα πάνω της. Το 26χρονο μοντέλο από το Τέξας έγινε γνωστό κυρίως μέσα από τις αναρτήσεις της στο Instagram.

Οι σέξι φωτογραφίες της συγκεντρώνουν κάθε φορά πολλά κολακευτικά σχόλια και εκείνη συνεχίζει να ενημερώνει καθημερινά τους θαυμαστές της.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Plan on doing a lot more of what ever I want this year 👊🏼 welcome to the roaring 20s

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

More self love 2020 ✌🏽

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Polaroid 📸

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Glow for the holidays ✨ @balibody #balibody p.s. I posted my tanning routine to my IGTV 💘

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Questioning which side of Santa’s list I’m on... 🎅🏽🎁

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Morning coffee run ☕️ can you guess which city I’m in? Boots: @stuartweitzman

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Who else only reads the comic section 🤓

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Story time.. 📚

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...