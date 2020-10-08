Kyra La Rosa: Η δασκάλα της yoga με το «θανατηφόρο» κορμί

Αποκαλυπτικές πόζες με μαγιό και σέξι εσώρουχα
Μπαίνοντας στο instagram της Kyra La Rosa, μπορεί ο καθένας να διαπιστώσει τα ταλέντα της εντυπωσιακής καλλονής.
Ως δασκάλα της yoga, η ευλυγισία της είναι ένα από τα πολλά της προτερήματα, κάτι που φαίνεται και στις αναρτήσεις της.
Ως μοντέλο επίσης, διαθέτει ένα εντυπωσιακό κορμί, με ιδανικές αναλογίες, τις οποίες αποκαλύπτει με σέξι πόζες, φορώντας μαγιό ή εσώρουχα.
As connected with my spirituality , As connected with my Sexuality 🦋✨- One of the biggest struggles i’ve had when i started my spiritual path was to find balance and acceptance of my sexuality, sensuality and the embrace of my Goddess. We live in a world of labels and etiquettes, they way you should look be and act, in whatever you choose to be, so if you’re a “spiritual person” i even more if you’re a “spiritual teacher“ you’re suppose to act dress , and be in a certain way to fit in the tribe, to be accepted by the spiritual community. I felt so much judgment for the way i Am, because of the public expression of my sexuality in my art as a model, as an actress, i call it my art because is that what means to me , my art is the raw expression of my passions no matter what it is, is when i express myself embodying my Goddess in full expression. The deeper i go in my spiritual path , the more i realize that all comes to the point of pure Selflove, i’ve realized that others are just mirrors of myself, it’s me who truly needs to accept my whole self, to embrace and love all parts of me. I don’t need to cut parts of me, to hide them to make others feel more comfortable, to make Me feel more accepted, to fit in what society wants, the work is never others, the work is always me, to come within, the work is to truly embrace who I Am, my unique magic, and those who can see beyond the labels are the connections that will truly matter. We are unique beings with such a unique magic, with unique gifts, i’m the moment we are truly connected with our true self, when we are truly able to let go of the matrix of society, to freedom ourselves, in that very moment we become magic manifested in this world, we become medicine to ourselves and to others 🦋✨Apotheosis by @kylarosa Thank you to this beautiful team for bringing expression of freedom to the world @ohrangutang @cristinapilo ✨ #befree #happymonday
