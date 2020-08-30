To εκπληκτικό κορμί της Μάντας Παπαδάκου φορώντας σέξι μαγιό

Η πρώην αθλήτρια του μπάσκετ εντυπωσιάζει με κάθε της ανάρτηση στο Instagram
Στο νησί της Σαντορίνης βρέθηκε για τις διακοπές της η Μάντα Παπαδάκου και δεν μπόρεσε να αντισταθεί στον πειρασμό να φωτογραφηθεί σε καλοκαιρινό φόντο, εντυπωσιάζοντας τους followers με το καλλίγραμμο κορμί της.
Παρότι σε λίγο κλείνει τα 50 της χρόνια, η πρώην αθλήτρια του μπάσκετ, αναστατώνει με κάθε της ανάρτηση στο Instagram, καθώς διαθέτει εντυπωσιακές αναλογίες και εκπληκτική σιλουέτα, που θα ζήλευαν πολλές...νεότερες!
Greece has an organic beauty... it’s endless blue sky, the beaches, the sunsets, the crisp sea air but it’s much more than that. The people of Greece have something that is so rare to find in the rest of the world, it’s called «καλοσύνη», when translated it means “kindness” but this direct translation doesn’t serve it justice when in action. **** correction FILOTIMO is the right word and I can’t even come close to describing what that translates to! It was unexpected, as life normally is, when Loukia had to undergo an appendectomy in Santorini. I found myself alone on an island, separated from my oldest daughter and friends who where in Ios. Meanwhile feeling scared and alone I suddenly found myself surrounded by new found friends, and kind humans that eagerly wanted to comfort me, support me and aid me in my hour of need. Besides the endless texts and phone calls from friends and relatives offering to “connect me with someone they know in Santorini” in case I needed anything (here we live by 2 degrees of separation 😊) After Loukia was discharged from the hospital, our amazing surgeon Andreas Stavrou, insisted Loukia recover a few more days close by and suddenly we found ourselves being invited to stay at @kamares_apartments in Thira. With much confidence, I can easily say, our “recovery” room was breathtaking and healing to our souls. Thank you @yiannis_matthaios for the amazing hospitality! summer2020 #meetinglifeonlifesterms #santorinisunset #thirasantorini #kamaresapartments
