Η Ασιάτισα Μία Κανγκ ολόγυμνη στο ντους της

Οι εντυπωσιακές καμπύλες της
Εντυπωσιάζει με τις καμπύλες της η Μία Κανγκ. Το μοντέλο που έχει ρίζες από τη Νότια Κορέα και την Αγγλία έχει βγει νικήτρια στο παρελθόν σε διαγωνισμό για μοντέλα με μαγιό και όχι άδικα.
Αν και στο παρελθόν έχει περάσει πρόβλημα νευρική ανορεξίας πλέον το σώμα της έχει επανέλθει κανονικά και οι αναλογίες της κερδίζουν τις εντυπώσεις σε κάθε εμφάνιση της.
Getting ready for my morning run. Active intimates by @goodamerican 🤍
One of my goals for quarantine is to improve my flexibility 🤸🏻♀️
This is a time where eating disorders may be extremely triggered. Our daily routines are thrown out of whack. We may not be able to work out how we want, or eat what we would like to. We are confined to our homes with anxiety running on high. It’s a lot of time alone and with your thoughts and insecurities. We may be seeking the “control” that an eating disorder gives us. This past week I haven’t done much and I’ve eaten everything. I feel myself softening up and my insecurities are triggered. Not being able to train makes me sad and feel a little helpless. I’m here to tell you that you’re alright, and it’s going to be ok. This is a time of crisis and public health is a priority, and so is your own health. I urge people to enjoy this period of rest, but if exercise is a part of your self-care routine, keep it up. You may not have the motivation of a trainer, a class or a schedule, but it’s time to be your own motivation. 💪💚
