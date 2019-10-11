Συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ, εκκενώθηκε εμπορικό κέντρο

Πληροφορίες για επίθεση με μαχαίρι

Συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ, στη Βρετανία, όπου εκκενώθηκε. ένα εμπορικό κέντρο. Το εμπορικό κέντρο Arndale εκκενώθηκε έπειτα από αναφορές για επίθεση με μαχαίρι.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν πως υπάρχουν τέσσερις τραυματίες ενώ τουλάχιστον ένας δέχθηκε χτύπημα με μαχαίρι.

