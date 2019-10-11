Συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ, εκκενώθηκε εμπορικό κέντρο

Συναγερμός στο Μάντσεστερ, στη Βρετανία, όπου εκκενώθηκε. ένα εμπορικό κέντρο. Το εμπορικό κέντρο Arndale εκκενώθηκε έπειτα από αναφορές για επίθεση με μαχαίρι.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν πως υπάρχουν τέσσερις τραυματίες ενώ τουλάχιστον ένας δέχθηκε χτύπημα με μαχαίρι.

All going off in #Manchester in the Arndale 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3LXB9u821q

City centre stabbing: I’ve just seen paramedics wheel a stretcher into The Arndale. I’m told that two people were ‘randomly stabbing people’ in the shopping complex. One suspect was arrested close to where I’m standing, I’m told pic.twitter.com/LGDN3vdvka

— John Scheerhout (@johnscheerhout) October 11, 2019