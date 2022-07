NASA: Το τηλεσκόπιο James Webb τράβηξε νέες φωτογραφίες του Δία και των φεγγαριών του

.@NASAWebb can gaze into the universe's depths, but what can it do nearby? These test images of Jupiter & some of its moons show that Webb can observe faint objects near bright ones, so it may be able to see vapor plumes spewing from ocean worlds! https://t.co/qH9VI0K2uO pic.twitter.com/z7a7JYkyCW

— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 14, 2022