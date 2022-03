Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Νέες δορυφορικές φωτογραφίες από το ρωσικό κονβόι που πλησιάζει προς το Κίεβο – Έρχεται η τελική μάχη

Russian attacks leveled a shopping center in Cherniv, just 80 miles from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Here's the complex before and after the strikes.

Russian forces have surrounded Cherniv, a city of nearly 300,000 people, a senior U.S. defense official said today.

📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/VdA51T5xu8

— Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) March 11, 2022