Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η αντίδραση του Ζελένσκι όταν έμαθε για τον βομβαρδισμό στον πύργο τηλεπικοινωνιών

“Work and sleep, that's it.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has only seen his family once since Russia invaded his country a week ago.

A Russian missile had just struck a TV tower by the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv as he spoke to reporters. pic.twitter.com/gSGJgkTTh5

