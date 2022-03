Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Οι Ρώσοι κατέλαβαν τον πυρηνικό σταθμό στη Ζαπορίζια

Update 6: #Russia tells IAEA its military forces have taken control of territory around #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Director General @RafaelMGrossi says. https://t.co/oTChJY2Kkj pic.twitter.com/o5LUNM9y24

— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 2, 2022