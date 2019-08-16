Έρευνες σε σταθμό του Μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης μετά τον εντοπισμό δεμάτων που θεωρήθηκαν ύποπτα

Αμέσως δόθηκε εντολή εκκένωσης του σταθμού
Αναστάτωση προκλήθηκε στο Μετρό της Nέας Υόρκης και συγκεκριμένα στον σταθμό του Φούλτον όταν βρέθηκαν δύο ύποπτα δέματα.
Αμέσως δόθηκε εντολή εκκένωσης του σταθμού.
Officers are responding to the Fulton Street subway complex for reports of two suspicious packages. Please avoid the area, utilize alternate routes, and tune into @NYCTSubway for latest on service changes. pic.twitter.com/oEf1Gk5xhv
— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019
Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας της Νέας Υόρκης τα δύο δέματα κρίθηκαν ως ασφαλή, ωστόσο οι έρευνες συνεχίζονται
.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad has determined the suspicious packages at Fulton Street complex are NOT explosive devices. Officers are continuing to sweep area subway stations out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/Z3nRP8bky6
— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 16, 2019