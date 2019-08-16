Έρευνες σε σταθμό του Μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης μετά τον εντοπισμό δεμάτων που θεωρήθηκαν ύποπτα

Αμέσως δόθηκε εντολή εκκένωσης του σταθμού

Αναστάτωση προκλήθηκε στο Μετρό της Nέας Υόρκης και συγκεκριμένα στον σταθμό του Φούλτον όταν βρέθηκαν δύο ύποπτα δέματα.

Αμέσως δόθηκε εντολή εκκένωσης του σταθμού.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας της Νέας Υόρκης τα δύο δέματα κρίθηκαν ως ασφαλή, ωστόσο οι έρευνες συνεχίζονται

