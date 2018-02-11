Εξερευνώντας τις κρυμμένες ομορφιές της Νέας Ζηλανδίας

Γοητευτικά τοπία και κοσμοπολίτικες πόλεις
Η Νέα Ζηλανδία είναι επίσης γνωστή ως Αοτεαρόα στη γλώσσα των Μαορί, ή η Γη του Μακριού Λευκού Σύννεφου (Long White Cloud).
Τα εντυπωσιακά της τοπία είναι αδύνατο να τα καταγράψεις σε λίγες μόνο γραμμές, γνωρίζοντας ότι υπάρχουν μόνο λίγα μέρη στον κόσμο σαν αυτό.
Η φωτογράφος Rach Stewart ταξίδεψε στο Βόρειο και το Νότιο Νησί -έχει γεννηθεί στο Γουέλινγκτον- και επί δύο χρόνια φωτογράφιζε την πατρίδα της, συνεπαρμένη από τη γοητεία της.
«Οδηγώντας για λίγες ώρες, από οποιοδήποτε σημείο της Νέας Ζηλανδίας, μπορείς να βρεθείς σε κάποια παραλία, ένα βουνό ή μια λίμνη» λέει η φωτογράφος στη Daily Mail.
«Η χώρα είναι το όνειρο του φωτογράφου, υπάρχουν τόσες αντιθέσεις στο τοπίο. Η φύση μας έδωσε εκπληκτικά μέρη για να εξερευνήσουμε» προσθέτει.
