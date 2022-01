Instagram: Ετοιμάζει μια μεγάλη αλλαγή για τους χρήστες

Testing Feed Changes 👀

We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following

We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022