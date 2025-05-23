Η EBU απαντά στις αντιδράσεις για το Ισραήλ: «Θα εξετάσουμε την προώθηση συμμετοχών από κρατικούς φορείς»

0

Μετά τα όσα ακούστηκαν για στρεβλά αποτελέσματα στο televoting

Θέμα φαίνεται πως έχει προκύψει με τη συμμετοχή του Ισραήλ στη Eurovision, μετά τη σωρεία αντιδράσεων και δημόσιων τοποθετήσεων που έρχονται στο φως και κάνουν λόγο για στρεβλά αποτελέσματα στο televoting, στη σκιά των ισραηλινών πολεμικών επιχειρήσεων στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Μετά την ισλανδική και τη φινλανδική ραδιοτηλεόραση, τώρα και ο Ισπανός πρωθυπουργός αναφέρθηκε για πρώτη φορά ανοιχτά στο θέμα, ενώ αίσθηση προκαλούν και τα περσινά έγγραφα που δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα από το ισπανικό RTE και τα οποία υπονοούν μεθόδευση και σπέκουλα των αποτελεσμάτων προς όφελος του Ισραήλ.

Την ίδια ώρα, τόσο η εκπρόσωπος της Φινλανδίας όσο και εκείνη της Ισπανίας εξέφρασαν δημόσια την απορία τους για την εντυπωσιακή πρωτιά του Ισραήλ στο televoting της Eurovision, αφού ερωτηματικά δημιουργεί και το 12άρι προς τη συγκεκριμένη χώρα από το Rest of the World εδώ και τρία χρόνια συνεχόμενα.

Ενώ λοιπόν εντείνονται οι φωνές για τον αποκλεισμό του Ισραήλ από τη Eurovision, με φόντο τη γενοκτονία που συντελείται στην Παλαιστίνη, η EBU απαντά για πρώτη φορά ανοιχτά στις αντιδράσεις και τις δημόσιες καταγγελίες, βλέποντας αρκετά από τα μέλη της να κινούν διαδικασίες για έλεγχο της εγκυρότητας των αποτελεσμάτων.

Ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος της EBU και υπεύθυνος για τη Eurovision, Martin Green, ανέφερε εν ολίγοις σε δημόσια επιστολή του:

«Ακούμε και ερευνάμε στενά τις συζητήσεις μεταξύ των μελών, των fans αλλά και των media που ακολούθησαν μετά τη φετινή Eurovision, το σύστημα ψηφοφορίας περιλαμβάνει πολλαπλά επίπεδα ασφάλειας που διασφαλίζουν την εγκυρότητα του αποτελέσματος, πάντοτε η ψήφος του κοινού επηρεαζόταν από τον παράγοντα της ιστορίας, της γεωγραφίας ή της γειτνίασης, θα εξετάσουμε την προώθηση ορισμένων συμμετοχών από κρατικούς φορείς και όχι από τις δημόσιες ραδιοτηλεοράσεις τους, το όριο των 20 ψήφων ανά κάρτα SIM δεν δείχνει να επηρεάζει δυσανάλογα το τελικό αποτέλεσμα«.

Αναλυτικά η επιστολή του διευθύνοντα συμβούλου της EBU για τη φετινή Eurovision:

Dear trusted and treasured Eurovision Song Contest community,

The EBU has listened to and engaged closely in the conversations among Members, our fans and in the media following this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

I want to again congratulate the winner JJ and the team from ORF. His performance and song rightly, clearly and validly won the Contest and we want to make sure any ancillary conversations do not overshadow this epic achievement.

The ESC voting system includes multiple security layers and a comprehensive set of rules to ensure that a valid result is generated. Our voting partner – Once Germany GmbH – uses redundant systems and multiple platforms to ensure the correct delivery of votes to the central system.

For the Eurovision Song Contest, specially designed systems are used to monitor and prevent fraud. Additionally, more than 60 individuals in Cologne and several others in Vienna and Amsterdam monitor the voting process in each country and maintain direct contact with telecommunication and broadcasting partners globally. All results are verified through an 8-eye principle by the CEO and senior employees of Once, who collectively have over 40 years of voting experience.

Independent compliance monitor EY oversees and authenticates the results. Every decision related to the outcomes is documented and assessed. The entire process, including the result calculation of the platform and the voting results is thoroughly reviewed and verified by EY.

All audience voting, be it SMS, call or online shows evidence of the motivation of communities or diasporas around certain contestants. This can be for many reasons including personal attributes, back stories, geographic affiliations and current affairs. Historically the ESC has been as open to this as other singing and music competitions and reality television.

Every year the Reference Group for the Contest, which contains representatives from and acts on behalf of our Members, studies the data provided by our voting partner Once to make recommendations of any actions available to us to ensure our rules and systems remain fail safe and take into account contemporary external factors such as advances in technology and external influences. This process will happen as it always does in June this year.

Alongside the discussions of the Reference Group, one aspect the EBU will be looking at is the promotion of our acts by their delegations and associated parties. Such promotion is allowed under our rules and acts to celebrate the artists, increase their profile and launch future careers – it’s very much part of the music industry – but we want to ensure that such promotion is not disproportionally affecting the natural mobilization of communities and diasporas we see in all entertainment audience voting.

Another example is the number of votes we allow per person – 20 per payment method. This is designed to ensure that audiences of all ages can vote for more than one of their favourite songs and there is no current evidence that it disproportionally effects the final result – but the question has been asked and so we will look at it.

The EBU and I will be, as we always do, engaging our Members for their views on this and other matters.

I’ll end as I began, by congratulating JJ and ORF who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Best wishes,

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, European Broadcasting Union.