Μοναδικό φαινόμενο: Ο καταρράκτης που αψηφά το νόμο της βαρύτητας και ρέει… ανάποδα – Δείτε βίντεο

Have you ever seen a waterfall flow UPWARDS? Well, thanks to this drone footage, now you have. This jaw-dropping moment was a result of strong winds in Ivins, Utah.

‘Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!’ wrote drone photographer RJ Hooper on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/xyrmOxXWIg

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 25, 2023