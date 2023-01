Ιράν: Μόλις 8 χρόνια κάθειρξη για άνδρα που αποκεφάλισε τη σύζυγό του και περιέφερε το κεφάλι της στον δρόμο

See the beautiful smile of Mona heydari a 17 yr old girl who was beheaded by her husband yesterday.

She was a victim of forced marriage at the age of 12 & she had a 3 yr old boy.

This is how living under sharia laws looks like in Iran.

My heart is broken

