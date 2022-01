Τραγικό θάνατο βρήκε η 30χρονη πρώην Μις ΗΠΑ, Τσέσλι Κριστ – Πήδηξε από τον 29ο όροφο ουρανοξύστη

In 2019 a historic five major pageant crowns were held by Black women.

That’s when we were introduced to lawyer turned beauty queen Cheslie Kryst who won the title of Miss USA.

Today Cheslie age 30, was found to have jumped to her death from the balcony of her NYC apartment. pic.twitter.com/uOerkfeFpg

