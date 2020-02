Λαμόνικα: Παντού υπάρχουν ηλίθιοι, είμαι έτοιμος να σφυρίξω στο επόμενο ματς

View this post on Instagram

Praying for a speedy recovery. There is no place in our sport or league for these acts of violence. Whoever is out there that chose to physically harm someone I consider to be a friend should be ashamed of themselves. As fans it’s your job to create a nice atmosphere at arenas, Be upset when things are going wrong and cheer when things are going right but never should it turn into a physical confrontation. Terrible just terrible.