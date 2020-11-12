Η εξωτική δασκάλα γιόγκα που γυμνάζεται ολόγυμνη

View this post on Instagram

✒️: Noticing Your Love It’s easy to feel busy. After a long day, when we’re finally showered and in bed, instead of sleeping, we lay there feeling exhausted and empty at the same time. I’ve been thinking a lot about being busy— sometimes we are by choice, as a way of numbing and distracting ourselves. Other times it’s just life taking over, but either way, if we don’t bring awareness to all the motion, it can be easy to get lost. Without awareness, busyness can quickly become our autopilot mode and we’ll wonder how we ended up here. I’ve been thinking a lot about this these days, because when people ask me how I am, I’ve been answering with “Busy, but very happy.” And it’s true. I never realized you could be busy and happy at the same time. I’ve been busy loving and spoiling myself. Not in a over-indulging kind of way, but through being intentional. When we make loving and honoring ourselves the core of what we do, it won’t matter how busy we get, we’ll never feel that empty exhaustion we’ve come to know. It starts with asking yourself what YOU want before you do anything. By asking if what you’re doing is really good for you, why? Does it bring you wholeness? Are you truthful? These are the questions we need to ask if we want to learn how to listen to our truth. Sometimes you might not know what you want, and that’s where the work really starts. (Or sometimes you may know but you’re too afraid or feel guilty doing the thing that makes you feel good.) Bringing awareness to TRUE self-love will always lead to massive amounts of work and self-discovery. This journey is a life-long work. It’s not about bringing additional pressure to be more successful, it’s about listening to yourself and your deepest desires. If you keep loving yourself at the core of everything you do, you might be busy, but you’ll feel whole and complete. There will be no more emptiness or numbing yourself, because even if you have to confront some uncomfortable truths along the way, you’re unlocking the key to living the fullest version of life. Keep Meshing 🖤