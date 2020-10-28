Η 26χρονη Κολομβιανή που ξυπνά κάθε φαντασίωση με τα στρινγκ της

Η Anllela Sagra ξέρει καλά το παιχνίδι της πρόκλησης
Είναι 26 ετών, είναι fitness model και το κορμί της όσο και να το ψάξει κανείς δεν θα βρει την παραμικρή ατέλεια.
Η Κολομβιανή Anllela Sagra γεννήθηκε στις 6 Οκτωβρίου του 1993 και με σκληρή γυμναστική και διατροφή έχει καταφέρει να έχει αναλογίες μοντέλου.
Τα 11,5 εκατομμύρια followers της έχουν τρελαθεί με τις αναρτήσεις της αφού η ξανθιά καλλονή έχει αδυναμία στα στρινγκ και δεν το κρύβει.
