Η 24χρονη κόρη της Κιμ Μπάσιντζερ είναι hot και της αρέσει να προκαλεί

I am so excited to work with such a badass brand. @shopproof are leak- free underwear. Periods are such a pain in the ass and as someone who doesn’t use tampons, I highly recommend these comfy panties. I am always worried about getting my period blood all over the place. When I got my first period, I was inside a Victoria’s Secret with a group of school friends. I was trying on the sexy holiday outfits when suddenly I took the Santa outfit off and realized that I Texas Chainsaw Massacre-ed all over the place. Not only did I have to buy the damn Santa dress, but I had to walk into a Rite Aid with my dad with a giant red stain on my shorts. LOVES IT. Stop wrecking your sheets and get these comfy panties to sleep in! ♥️ buy NOW, pay later using @klarna.usa !