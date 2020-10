Η Brennah Black σε αποκαλυπτικές πόζες

View this post on Instagram

I’m aware I post implied quite often, so viewers can’t tell from my art that I have personality. Throughout my years on this platform, I’ve always tried to give a glimpse into my personal life through my writing in captions and comments. As most of you can see, Instagram is my digital portfolio and outlet for self expression. I feel most free to be myself in my element and I’m beyond grateful to share my most personal moments and feelings through my imagery and art. I like to think of art as storytelling, a way to empathize with people from all walks of life. I just want to say, thank you to all of you for always supporting me and spreading love and positivity. No matter what we are all going through, you all continue to treat me like a delicate flower, watering me and watching me grow. And for this, I love you. 🕊 @carolinemaloufphotography @ravenmakeup