Valentina Lequeux: To fitness model με το «θανατηφόρο» κορμί

Φωτογραφίες της σέξι personal trainer που κόβουν την ανάσα
Γεννημένη στην Αργεντινή και μεγαλωμένη στη Φλόριντα των ΗΠΑ, η Valentina Lequeux είναι από τα πιο καυτά fitness model στα social media.
Λατρεύει τη γυμναστική και όπως φαίνεται από τις δεκάδες αναρτήσεις της στο instagram, είναι το μεγάλο της πάθος.
Μάλιστα, προς τέρψιν των followers που την ακολουθούν πιστά, ανεβάζει συχνά βίντεο και φωτογραφίες την ώρα της...δράσης, ανεβάζοντας τη διάθεση του ανδρικού πληθυσμού.
❤️Self love won’t necessarily be born out of diet and exercise. On my stories I posted some valuable insight on WHERE self love really comes from. It’s a combination from balancing the physical body, the energetic, the mind and the soul. Once we find this balance we align and feel WHOLE. We find the love we deserve, the only love that truly sustains our happiness, our own. This process for me wasn’t easy. My motivation was my own dedication to stick to my program and constantly deciding to help myself before others. It starts with you, always. Learn how I achieved this by joining my Resilience Challenge LINK IN BIO @valentinalequeux‼️ ❤️El amor propio no necesariamente sale de la dieta y el ejercicio. En mis stories publiqué información valiosa sobre de DONDE realmente proviene el amor propio. Es una combinación de encontrar equilibrar el cuerpo físico, el energetico, la mente y el alma. Una vez que encontramos este equilibrio, nos alineamos y nos sentimos COMPLETOS. Encontramos el amor que merecemos, el único amor que verdaderamente sostiene nuestra felicidad, nuestro amor propio. Este proceso para mí no fue fácil. Y mi motivación fue mi propia dedicación en mi programa y decidir todos los días en ayudarme a mí misma antes que a los demás. Esto empieza contigo, siempre. Si quieres aprender cómo lo logré, unete a mi Resilience challenge ENLANCE EN MI BIO @valentinalequeux‼️
You need THIS to transform your figure & not let it slip when life gets tough... Let’s talk about something that I’ve discovered to be VITAL when it comes to getting results. Being resilient. If we look up the definition we see that it means to be “able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions.”But what does this mean in real life? It means that YOU, sexy mamma, are able to take whatever life throws at you and brush it off like the bad ass boss you are. Which means you are no longer a victim of life’s challenges…You OWN them.No more going ‘off plan’ when you have a tough week…Forget about temptation and cravings ruling your decisions…And say goodbye to your goals always seeming like they’re just out of reach.When you are resilient you are a powerful, bad ass, driven momma who does not stop on the journey to her goals. If you’re reading this and thinking “that’s who I want to be” then it’s time for you to get on board my @teamfitbyvalen and join The Resilience Challenge. It’s launching on September 28th and it’s going to be filled with incredible babes chasing down their goals and making unbelievable progress! SIGN UP NOW with the link in my bio @Valentinalequeux before sports run out! Low PRE-SALE ends this Sunday!! Necesitas ESTO para transformar tu figura y cuando la vida se ponga dura ... Algo que he descubierto qué es VITAL cuando se trata de obtener resultados, es ser resiliente. La definición dice “capaz de resistir o recuperarse rápidamente de condiciones difíciles.”Pero qué significa eso? Significa que VOS, mi amor, eres capaz de tomar lo que sea que te depare la vida e ignorarlo como la ruda jefe que eres. Que ya no eres víctima de los desafíos de la vida...Tú los POSEES. No más salirte del plan cuando tenes una semana difícil...Olvidate de la tentación y los antojos que gobiernan tus decisiones...Y di adiós a tus objetivos que siempre parecen estar fuera de tu alcance. Cuando eres resiliente, eres una mujer poderosa, ruda y motivada que no se detiene en el camino hacia sus metas. Si estás leyendo esto y pensas "eso es lo que quiero ser,” INSCRIBITE YA! ENLANCE en mi bio @valentinalequeux CUPOS LIMITADOS!
