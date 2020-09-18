Η σέξι γυμνάστρια που έχει αδυναμία στα καυτά μπικίνι

Η Anais Zanotti είναι φωτιά και λάβρα
Γνωστή για τις προκλητικές φωτογραφήσεις της σε διάσημα αντρικά περιοδικά η σέξι γυμνάστρια Anais Zanotti, τρελαίνει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό.
Η Zanotti γεννήθηκε πριν από 28 χρόνια στη Νότια Γαλλία και είναι μισή Γαλλίδα και μισή Ιταλίδα. Έχει πάρει μέρος σε πολλούς διαγωνισμούς ομορφιάς μέχρι σήμερα όπου κέρδισε και αρκετούς τίτλους μεταξύ αυτών και τον τίτλο Miss Glam Jam 2012.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
ᴡᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ᴏᴜʀ ᴏᴡɴ ʟɪᴍɪᴛ.⠀ How many times have you promised yourself you would do all you can to be at your best health and wanted to make a change?⠀ ⠀ It’s not an easy shift. It’s hard to do on your own.⠀ If you don’t have someone to hold your hands and show you the right road map to do so, you will keep going around in circles for many weeks, months, years....⠀ ⠀ I see that happen many times. People want to change their health to live longer, avoid health issues and feel amazing, but seem to be staying in the same old routine that they have been doing for many years.⠀ ⠀ As a Weight Loss Expert and Women’s Fitness Expert from NASM it’s hard to understand how people can trust those mass, cookie cutter plans and hope the magic will happen.⠀ ⠀ Yes, you can starve yourself to lose weight, and do those cookie cutter plans, but can you sustain it forever?⠀ ⠀ If you don’t learn how real weight loss is done in a safe way without restricting yourself, you will always fall back to where you were and blame your metabolism.⠀ ⠀ It’s like needing to have brain surgery, but going to general surgeon instead.🤔⠀ I will pick the brain surgeon. 👨⚕️ ⠀ ⠀ If you are ready to take your health & fitness to the next level DM me the word ⠀ “BODY” and I will get back to you with all the details.
