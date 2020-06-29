Το σέξι μοντέλο που έχει αδυναμία στα καυτά μπικίνι

Η Bianca Richards δε σταματά να αναστατώνει
Το σέξι μοντέλο από την Αυστραλία, Bianca Richards, με το εντυπωσιακό κορμί έχει καταφέρει να προκαλέσει αναστάτωση στον ανδρικό πληθυσμό.
Και αν κάνεις μία βόλτα στο λογαριασμό της, θα διαπιστώσεις πως οι φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζει, στη συντριπτική τους πλειοψηφία είναι με σέξι μαγιό και σε πόζες που προκαλούν.
Happy earth day 🌍 let’s take care of our home. Every small individual change accumulates and leads to big changes. It all matters. And we all have the power to make a difference. Opt for more of a plant based diet 🌿 Animal agriculture is the second biggest contributor to human-made greenhouse gas emissions after fossil fuels and is a leading cause of deforestation, water and air pollution, and biodiversity loss. It’s within our control to make a difference to our environment and our health, simply through our food choices. Sadly animal exploitation and deforestation are also responsible for so many different viral pandemics throughout history 😢 . Reduce your plastic use 🌊 Opt for sustainable, reusable water bottles, food utensils, wraps, storage etc. Consider the impact of fishing nets. They not only kill whales, dolphins, seals, sharks and turtles, abandoned fishing nets are the biggest plastic contributor to the Great Pacific garbage patch in our ocean. If you love the ocean consider where your seafood comes from and it’s impact. . Even when it’s safe to travel once more, consider supporting local tourism. Our local communities and businesses will need the boost. . There are many ways to help our earth. Every single effort for a healthier planet helps 🙏🏼
