Το «κουνελάκι» του Playboy που έγινε πορνοσταρ

Οι φωτογραφίες που αναστατώνουν τους θαυμαστές της
Το 2011 ανακηρύχθηκε Playmate του μήνα στο διαδίκτυο. Η Nicolette Shea έχει όλα εκείνα τα προσόντα για να για να ξεχωρίσει. To «κουνελάκι» του Playboy με το πληθωρικό και ε εκρηκτικό μπούστο και τα ζουμερά οπίσθια όταν διαπίστωσε την... επιτυχία των φωτογραφιών της στο instagram αποφάσισε να γίνει πορνοστάρ.
Αν και ανερχόμενη οι θαυμαστές είναι πολλοί και όπως όλα δείχνουν θα κάνει καριέρα για αρκετά χρόνια ακόμη.
