Το «κουνελάκι» του Playboy που έγινε πορνοσταρ

Οι φωτογραφίες που αναστατώνουν τους θαυμαστές της

Το 2011 ανακηρύχθηκε Playmate του μήνα στο διαδίκτυο. Η Nicolette Shea έχει όλα εκείνα τα προσόντα για να για να ξεχωρίσει. To «κουνελάκι» του Playboy με το πληθωρικό και ε εκρηκτικό μπούστο και τα ζουμερά οπίσθια όταν διαπίστωσε την... επιτυχία των φωτογραφιών της στο instagram αποφάσισε να γίνει πορνοστάρ.

Αν και ανερχόμενη οι θαυμαστές είναι πολλοί και όπως όλα δείχνουν θα κάνει καριέρα για αρκετά χρόνια ακόμη.

View this post on Instagram

 

Too tall to fit 😉

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SwayThisWayShea💋🖤 @freelancephotography_

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pool anyone? 🎱 Photo @girlsonglass Lingerie @agentprovocateur

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just know this: You Are Loved. You Cannot Please Everyone, And Nothing Is Achieved Without Adversity.💕

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Meet me today from noon-4pm signing @brazzersofficial booth of @avnshow #SheaSquad 🔥

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I don’t answer DM’s❌ Click the link in my bio sign up and private message me on my onlyfans page now!❤️

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Take it in stride honey🔥 @eddie.hundreds onlyfans.com/nicolettesheaxxx

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Like H-Town in the summertime I keep it 💯

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hide yo keys 🔑 hide yo wife🤑 location @bitcoinmansion shot by @woodrops.tv Rari by @mvpexoticrentals

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Visit the link in my bio🔥

A post shared by 👸🏼NICOLETTE SHEA (@nicolette_shea) on

 

