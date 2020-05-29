NEWS ALERT
Η αισθησιακή Izunia Mot ποζάρει ολόγυμνη στην πισίνα

Η αισθησιακή Izunia Mot ποζάρει ολόγυμνη στην πισίνα

Οι προκλητικές πόζες του πανέμορφου μοντέλου στο instagram

Ξεκίνησε την καριέρα της ως μοντέλο στη συνέχεια όμως έγινε η «δασκάλα» των αισθησιακών φωτογραφιών με χιλιάδες θαυμαστές που την ακολουθούν στο Instagram.

Ο λόγος για την πανέμορφη Βρετανίδα, Izunia Mot, που το εντυπωσιακό κορμί της προκαλεί ζάλη.

Με πράσινα μάτια και μαύρα μακριά μαλλιά, εντυπωσικό μπούστο αλλά και σμιλεμένα οπίσθια γίνεται ακαταμάχητη σε κάθε εμφάνιση της.

Στον λογαριασμό της περισσότερους από 24.9 χιλιάδες followers τους οποίους και τρελαίνει σε κάθε εμφάνιση της.

Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What productive things everyone is upto this rainy week?

A post shared by Izunia /📍 London (@izunia.motyl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Legs just dont end...

A post shared by Izunia /📍 London (@izunia.motyl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wild thoughts 🐆 📸 @gavinglave #polskamodelka #polskadziewczyna #polkizagranicą

A post shared by Izunia /📍 London (@izunia.motyl) on

