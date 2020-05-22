Η εξωτική καλλονή από τη Λατινική Αμερική με το οπίσθια φωτιά

Η Alessandra Sironi κλέβει τις εντυπώσεις
Η Alessandra Sironi είναι η σεξοβόμβα από τη Βενεζουέλα που ξέρει καλά πώς να παίζει με το φακό και να αιχμαλωτίζει τα βλέμματα, κυρίως στο Instagram.
Η 24χρονη τα τελευταία χρόνια μένει μόνιμα στην Αμερική, όπου ασχολείται με το μόντελινγκ.
Δείτε ακόμα: Η πιο σέξι αθλήτρια των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων τρελαίνει κόσμο με το ατελείωτο κορμί της
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
gypsy issue in my patreon, you better sub🤍link in bio, happy monday
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
i hate wrinkles in my outfit @andresaldariz thanks for snappingnew set out in patreonhappy mondaylet’s get this week done with
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
10:00 am melocotón day butt... wait, there’s no sand here sheet, mentally at the beach onlyfans.com/alessandrasironi🤍
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Quarantine day 20, yesterday was ugly here in spain, they called it the black Thursday, many passed away Right now it’s like 2:30 pm here and I’m just reflecting, looking back at my last few years and noticing the evolution and changes. Sometimes we gotta stop doing and start observing, pauses hide many opportunities. Today we are here, tomorrow is definitely uncertain. Stay alive and take precautions during this quarantine think of everything you can change to become a better friend, a better brother or sister, a better partner, a better husband, a better cousin, a better human. Don’t let this time fly, now there’s no excuses to improve. Here’s me in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 so glad to see the progress throughout pics, which is your favorite hairstyle? Long with bangs, short but brunette, blonde short, curly and blonde, long straight and brunette, ponytails? I’m not sure which one i enjoyed the most...i think i love myself in all looks, but specially the short and straight blonde maybe i’ll bring it back for summer anyhow, happy friday beautiful sexy souls luv u nuts!
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
maybe you were only meant to be a summer love story, but i fall.