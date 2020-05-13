NEWS ALERT
NEWS ALERT
Δείτε σε πραγματικό χρόνο την εξάπλωση του κοροναϊού στον πλανήτη

Πόσο θα σου κοστίσει μια ώρα γυμναστικής με την καυτή Libby Powell

Πόσο θα σου κοστίσει μια ώρα γυμναστικής με την καυτή Libby Powell

Το εκρηκτικό της μπούστο τραβά όλα τα βλέμματα

Η Libby Powell είναι μία από τις πιο καυτές γυμνάστριες του πλανήτη. H 25χρονη καλλονή είναι από την Αυστραλία και ειδικεύεται στο personal training.

Είναι από τις πιο γνωστές στον κόσμο ενώ σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα η μια ώρα προσωπικής εκγύμνασης μαζί της φαίνεται πως ξεπερνάει τα 120 δολάρια.

Όσο για τα αποτελέσματα της δουλειάς της; Αν κρίνουμε από το δικό της κορμί μάλλον είναι θεαματικά.

Εκείνο πάντως που προσέχουν πάνω της όλοι είναι το εκρηκτικό της μπούστο.

Δείτε ακόμη: Η Nicole Esparza δείχνει το κορμί της φορώντας τα αγαπημένα της μπικίνι

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Whatever makes you feel the sun from the inside out...chase that 💛 • #goodvibes #iso

A post shared by LIBBY POWELL WBFF PRO (@libbypowell_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As this week is coming to an end here are some random thoughts on life...💭 —————— ✨ Words are powerful use them wisely. ✨ Random acts of kindness makes everyone feel better. ✨Live for today not for tomorrow. ✨Never look back, there is nothing there for you. ✨ You are doing enough even if it doesn’t feel like it. ✨ People come and go, but the right ones stay. ✨ Failure is when you don’t try. ✨ Overthinking kills happiness. ✨ Make peace with your past so it does not affect the present. ✨It’s alright not to know all the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it. ✨ What others think of you is none of your business. ✨ Time heals almost everything, give it time. ✨ Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about. ✨ You are in charge of your happiness. ✨ Smile...You don’t own all the problems in the world ❤️ —————— Happy Sunday my loves let’s smash some goals next week 👊🏽 📸- @toby.harrison

A post shared by LIBBY POWELL WBFF PRO (@libbypowell_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Do what makes your soul shine ✨ - 📸 - @toby.harrison

A post shared by LIBBY POWELL WBFF PRO (@libbypowell_) on

Δείτε ακόμη: H Lyna Perez αποκάλυψε το στήθος της με το βρεγμένο λευκό μπλουζάκι της

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...