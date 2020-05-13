Πόσο θα σου κοστίσει μια ώρα γυμναστικής με την καυτή Libby Powell

Το εκρηκτικό της μπούστο τραβά όλα τα βλέμματα
Η Libby Powell είναι μία από τις πιο καυτές γυμνάστριες του πλανήτη. H 25χρονη καλλονή είναι από την Αυστραλία και ειδικεύεται στο personal training.
Είναι από τις πιο γνωστές στον κόσμο ενώ σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα η μια ώρα προσωπικής εκγύμνασης μαζί της φαίνεται πως ξεπερνάει τα 120 δολάρια.
Όσο για τα αποτελέσματα της δουλειάς της; Αν κρίνουμε από το δικό της κορμί μάλλον είναι θεαματικά.
Εκείνο πάντως που προσέχουν πάνω της όλοι είναι το εκρηκτικό της μπούστο.
Whatever makes you feel the sun from the inside out...chase that 💛 • #goodvibes #iso
Stop overthinking life like you have an answer to every feeling or situation. That’s not how life works. We figure it all out by just living, by fucking up, by missing an opportunity, by seeking advice and not taking it. We learn what’s important and what isn’t. Sometimes we have no fucking idea what to do and it’s scary but it’s okay...Always trust your gut and know that everything will work out exactly the way it is supposed to be. It always does. 💫
As this week is coming to an end here are some random thoughts on life...💭 —————— ✨ Words are powerful use them wisely. ✨ Random acts of kindness makes everyone feel better. ✨Live for today not for tomorrow. ✨Never look back, there is nothing there for you. ✨ You are doing enough even if it doesn’t feel like it. ✨ People come and go, but the right ones stay. ✨ Failure is when you don’t try. ✨ Overthinking kills happiness. ✨ Make peace with your past so it does not affect the present. ✨It’s alright not to know all the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it. ✨ What others think of you is none of your business. ✨ Time heals almost everything, give it time. ✨ Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about. ✨ You are in charge of your happiness. ✨ Smile...You don’t own all the problems in the world ❤️ —————— Happy Sunday my loves let’s smash some goals next week 👊🏽 📸- @toby.harrison
You have to decide to start living your life for you. You need to stop worrying so much about other people’s expectations, and start creating your own expectations. You have to stop pretending to be someone you were just never meant to be, and start being who you’ve always wanted to be instead. Stop worrying about following the norm, and start creating your own path instead. You are not here to go with the flow, you are here for so much more ❤️ - 📸 - @toby.harrison
If your looking for that one person who will change your life...take a look in the mirror 💫 • Who is excited for 2020?! 🙋🏽♀️ this year has been pretty epic 🙏🏽🙌🏽 cant wait to see what next year has to offer ❤️ • 📸 - @ajkphotography1 Styling - @clique_styling HMU - @shebysharry • @wbff_aust @wbff_official @wbffnewzealand @paul_dillett @allisondillett
GOOD LUCK to all the competitors today competing at the @wbffnewzealand show today!! 😍 Can’t wait to see you all slay the stage! 🔥 Don’t forget to have fun the day goes so so fast enjoy every moment ❤️ — There really is nothing like the WBFF! 🙌🏽 — @wbffnewzealand @wbff_official @paul_dillett @allisondillett @glamfitbikinis
I have a dream feeding my soul and reminding me every single day that I can achieve anything in this life if I’m willing to work hard for it! 👊🏽 — Set your goals high and don’t stop until you get there 🙌🏽✨ — 📸 - @toby.harrison @wbff_aust @wbff_official @paul_dillett @allisondillett #wbffaustralia #wbffofficial #wbffbikinipro