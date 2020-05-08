NEWS ALERT
Gabrielle Epstein: Η δίμετρη ξανθιά καλλονή ποζάρει ολόγυμνη

Έχει βαλθεί να τους τρελάνει όλους

Έχει αδυναμία στις σέξι πόζες αλλά έχει και το κορμί για να τις υποστηρίξει. Η Gabrielle Epstein έχει βαλθεί να τους τρελάνει όλους και τα καταφέρνει μια χαρα.

Είναι μοντέλο και πρώην κολυμβήτρια κάτι που φαίνεται από το καλογυμνασμένο σώμα που διαθέτει.

Η Gabrielle αριθμεί περίπου 2 εκατ. ακόλουθους όπου συνέχεια φροντίζει να μην μένουν παραπονεμένοι , χειμώνα και καλοκαίρι.

Οι πόζες της με σέξι μαγιό ανεβάζουν την θερμοκρασία ενώ δεν είναι λίγες οι φορές που ποζάρει ολόγυμνη.

Δείτε ακόμα: Η σέξι μικρή Ολλανδέζα που έγινε μοντέλο όταν την ανακάλυψε ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

morning

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

mornin’

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

skinny dipping with @france.and.jesse 💧

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

Δείτε κι άλλες σέξι πόζες της:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

lil green bikini 🔫 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

v happy that I don’t have to straighten my hair (or wear pants) for the next month 🦥

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

now I get why dogs get so excited to go outside

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

the closest to any physical contact I’m going to get for the next 10-14 days

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

anyone else wanna just move to a farm and get a bunch of animals

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

O - Week is here 🥳✨ @prettylittlething are giving students 55% off!! 🙌🏼

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summer mornings in Bronte💧 (top from @fashionnova ad) . If you could spend summer anywhere where would it be?

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

forever an ocean baby bikini from @ohpolly

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

(Outfit from @fashionnova) I could never live too far from the beach...where’s somewhere you’ve always wanted to live? AD

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

day 1 in Anguilla 🇦🇮 use my code SEPGE15 for 15% off, Product ID: 374862 . #SHEINEscapes @shein_us @sheinofficial

A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on

Δείτε ακόμα: Η νεότερη εκατομμυριούχος της Βρετανίας με το τεράστιο στήθος

