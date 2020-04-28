NEWS ALERT
«Έριξε» το Instagram με το τεράστιο φυσικό της στήθος

«Έριξε» το Instagram με το τεράστιο φυσικό της στήθος

Έχει... πετάξει τα σουτιέν της

Διαθέτει το μεγαλύτερο φυσικό στήθος στο Instagram. Η Antonella Kahllo είναι από το Εκουαδόρ και χάρις στα… προσόντα της, έχει καταφέρει να βρει δουλειά ως μοντέλο.

Η μελαχρινή Λατίνα διαθέτει το μεγαλύτερο στήθος και μάλιστα φυσικό και αυτό φαίνεται σε κάθε φωτογραφία που ποστάρει.

Φυσικά στις περισσότερες από αυτές δεν φορά καν σουτιέν τρελαίνοντας τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό που την ακολουθεί στο Instagram φανατικά.

Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? 😈🔫🔫

Hey babies, what is your ultimate fantasy? Don’t be afraid to speak up 🤤

When I’m good I’m very good, when I’m bad I’m better 😈😈

I think this picture proves it. But it appears that even the Eiffel Tower would get lost in my cleavage.🤪🤪

My first post of 2019🥰 one of my many talents include taking my bra off without taking my shirt off👙👙

