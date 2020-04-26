Η Ιωάννα Ζησάκη έχει κορμί θανατηφόρο

Η πρώην playmate έχει το πιο καυτό Instagram
Η Ιωάννα Ζησάκη έχει κορμί που προκαλεί ταραχές. Η πρώην playmate διαθέτει έναν από τους πιο «καυτούς» και αποκαλυπτικούς λογαριασμούς στο Instagram.
Κάθε φωτογραφία της αποσπά «βροχή» από σχόλια και likes και εκείνη φροντίζει σχεδόν καθημερινά να μην αφήνει παραπονεμένους τους διαδικτυακούς της φίλους.
Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory #momentslikethese #treasurememories #aglassofwine #lightonmysoul #sunonmyskin #asoul #athousandthoughts #amilionfeelings #ahundredmemories #oneperson #cherishlife❤️ #cherishmoments #morningmotivation #morningvibes #morningsun
Long showers ..loud music...deep thoughts....🧼#takethatshot #longshowers #loudmusic #deepthoughts #wetnwildbeauty #longwethairdontcare #quarantineandchill #lovetakinglongshowers #showertime #loudmusictherapy #quarantinechallenge #allwet #stayhome #staysafe #undertheshower❤🚿
I love my eyes when you look into them. I love my name when you say it. I love my heart when you touch it. I love my life when you are in it. #lookintomyeyes #inkedgirl #eyesonyou #lookingforward #calm #moodoftheday #daylight #daylightshoot #shot #greece #athens #studiophotography #artbatterystudios #tattooedgirls #lingerie #thoseyesthough
