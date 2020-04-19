Η Avital Cohen… ιδρώνει για να έχει τα πιο γυμνασμένα οπίσθια στο Instagram

Γυμνάζεται και κόβει την ανάσα
Με καταγωγή από το Ισραήλ κορμί θανατηφόρο η Avital Cohen μπορεί να υπερηφανεύεται ότι διαθέτει τα πιο καλλίγραμα οπίσθια στο Instagram.
Eίναι fitness model και φυσικά έχει κάνει την γυμναστική τρόπο ζωής.
Η 25χρονη δεν σταματάει να ανεβάζει φωτογραφίες της σε σέξι πόζες.
Δείτε ακόμα: Ανχέλα Σάγκρα: Η σέξι Κολομβιανή γυμνάστρια μας δείχνει το θανατηφόρο κορμί της
View this post on Instagram
“When my body gets tired my mind says: this is where winners are made”💪 A well built physique is the result of your hard work! It shows discipline, work ethic & passion, dedication and PATIENCE. reflecting back when I just started my journey, makes me appreciate where I’m at now and yes it’s hard work and takes time. However I’m showing you that everything you want your body to achieve is POSSIBLE. It’s not easy and absolutely not magic but it’s so worth it. #nopainnogains #hardworkpaysoff #motivation
View this post on Instagram
We did 3 sets of each exercise, the much reps that we can - but minimum 15 reps. The band are add resistance so you can feel much better your muscles. In the end of this workout we did running & walking 40 minutes. These days as all the world struggles with the corona virus, and our lives are on “hold” we need to be more creative to maintain both our mental and physical body. It’s important to take care and work for being healthy.
View this post on Instagram
I’m done with corona and winter🥶 @FashionNova fashionnovapartner ☀
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Morning like this☀️☀️☀️ Did someone said NOVEMBER?😝 Wearing @gooseberryintimates @gooseberry.seaside 👙
View this post on Instagram
@fashionnova AD 💚🍭 Some days I feel like I’ve hardly made progress. Other days I feel like a whole new person. Being able to grow, to be stronger or transform our body is truly a gift. The process is long and requires patience and discipline BUT it is so worth it ✅💪👙 Fantabulous week🔚 my lovelies 💕