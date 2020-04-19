Η Avital Cohen… ιδρώνει για να έχει τα πιο γυμνασμένα οπίσθια στο Instagram

View this post on Instagram

“When my body gets tired my mind says: this is where winners are made”💪 A well built physique is the result of your hard work! It shows discipline, work ethic & passion, dedication and PATIENCE. reflecting back when I just started my journey, makes me appreciate where I’m at now and yes it’s hard work and takes time. However I’m showing you that everything you want your body to achieve is POSSIBLE. It’s not easy and absolutely not magic but it’s so worth it. #nopainnogains #hardworkpaysoff #motivation