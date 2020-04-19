NEWS ALERT
Η Avital Cohen… ιδρώνει για να έχει τα πιο γυμνασμένα οπίσθια στο Instagram

Γυμνάζεται και κόβει την ανάσα

Με καταγωγή από το Ισραήλ κορμί θανατηφόρο η Avital Cohen μπορεί να υπερηφανεύεται ότι διαθέτει τα πιο καλλίγραμα οπίσθια στο Instagram.

Eίναι fitness model και φυσικά έχει κάνει την γυμναστική τρόπο ζωής.

Η 25χρονη δεν σταματάει να ανεβάζει φωτογραφίες της σε σέξι πόζες.

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m done with corona and winter🥶 @FashionNova fashionnovapartner ☀

A post shared by I’M AVITAL COHEN🧚🏻‍♀️ (@avital) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay home🏡 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner #coronatime 🤓

A post shared by I’M AVITAL COHEN🧚🏻‍♀️ (@avital) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vamos a la playa? 🤪 @Fashionnova 🌸fashionovapartner

A post shared by I’M AVITAL COHEN🧚🏻‍♀️ (@avital) on

