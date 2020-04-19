NEWS ALERT
Η Bianca Kmiec βγάζει το μαγιό της και μας δείχνει το στήθος της

Το εκρηκτικό μπούστο της ανεβάζει την θερμοκρασία

Είναι μοντέλο με καταγωγή από την Αυστρία, την Πολωνία, την Ισπανία και την Ιταλία. Η 22χρονη καλλονή, Bianca Kmiec, έχει όλα εκείνα τα προσόντα για να εντυπωσιάζει σε κάθε εμφάνιση της. Εκείνο όμως που προκαλεί πραγματικά ίλιγγο είναι το εκρηκτικό μπούστο της.

Ξέρει πώς να τραβάει πάνω της τα βλέμματα θαυμασμού και το κάνει με τον καλύτερο τρόπο μέσα από τις φωτογραφίες της στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

BTS today shooting for the @ignite @ignitesmodels 2020 Calendar!!! Stay tuned when it comes out I’ll be on there 🤩🔥

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spring break is coming soon... make sure to grab your @ignite swimsuits while you can 🔥 @ignitesmodels ignitepartner

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In this life, there are many people who will walk in and out. Some will be there for a short period of time and others for a long time. There will be many life lessons along the way to figure out; However, it’s up to you on how to handle them. I’ve learned that the best way to navigate friendships and relationships is to give it your 100% best, and to love unconditionally no matter what, because at the end of the day how you treat someone is a reflection of you, and how you will continue to live out your life. So my advice; Or, better yet, my “self realization”, is that whoever you meet in life, treat them with nothing but love and respect. Whether they deserve it or not will eventually show, but as long you put into the universe what you know you deserve back, life will treat you exceptionally well as you continue on your journey to your higher purpose. May God be with you always 🕊 📸 @gregorio

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The essentials 💧 @ignite @ignitesmodels ignitepartner

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Always the locker room topic 🗣 @ignite @ignitecbd AD

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A little beach fashion to mix things up 🔥 @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t go wrong with a little Hawaiian sun and @ignite 🔥 @ignitesmodels AD

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Frame this photo in your house so I know it’s real 😚🔥 photo by @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Which one? 1 or 2!? ✌️🔥 @fashionnova

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s almost Friday, keep ya head up 😜 beachin’ it w @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Batman vs Superman 🔥 who’s your pick? (Swipe right) 📸 @ryanastamendiphotography Hair @experience.fp Tan @dolce_glow @isabelalysa

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👏👏 @fashionnova

A post shared by Bianca (@biancakmiec) on

