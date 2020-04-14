Το μοντέλο με τα πιο καλογυμνασμένα οπίσθια στο Instagram

Προκαλεί θαυμασμό σε κάθε ανάρτησή της
Η Jen Selter είναι από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά κορίτσια στο Instagram και αν πέσεις πάνω σε κάποια φωτογραφία της, θα μείνεις να τη χαζεύεις, αφού διαθέτει από τα πιο καλογυμνασμένα κορμιά.
Αλλά το δυνατό σημείο του μοντέλου είναι τα καλοσχηματισμένα οπίσθιά της, που την έχουν κάνει διάσημη στα social media
Δείτε ακόμα: Η σέξι τραγουδίστρια Ελεάννα Αζούκη σε καυτές πόζες
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
There is no question this is one of the craziest times of our lives. It almost feels as if the world has come to a pause and our heads are rattled with fear and so many emotions. Empowering one another, staying strong and maintaining a clear and positive mindset together is so important and all we can do right now! On that note.. WHO IS READY FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LIVE STREAMING WORKOUT WITH ME?! Ladies, join my private Facebook group (That is where this workout will take place ( LINK IN MY BIO ) Comment below where you are from and TAG your bestie in the comments below to also join us : ) We are all in the same situation, staying home to reduce the risk of being exposed or spreading Corona. I know it makes it harder to stay healthy both mentally and physically. I’m all about a good home workout and I know so many of you are! As I’ve said for years- no gym, no problem!! I think this will be really fun to host a live workout class that we can all do at the same time followed by a chat answering some questions! I love you all so much! Stay active, Stay busy, and please stay safe! Sending everyone a virtual hug who is reading this!! I will do the best I can to motivate, inspire, share my tips, and healthy recipes with you <3
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I often forget to take a moment and think about how far I’ve come on my fitness journey. I am not perfect and have many days where I make bad decisions. I feel much better about my accomplishments now when I take a step back and look at all of my hard work. Everyday we make choices that seem like they don’t matter (big or small). We either wake up with our alarm, or we hit the snooze button a few times. We either make a healthy prepped breakfast and lunch, or we grab a quick unhealthier option on the go. We either limit ourselves to one treat, or we eat as much as we want. Either choice won’t have an immediate effect, but they do matter! How are you bettering yourself today? Let’s work on making better choices together, link in my bio to train with me 🙂 #mondaymotivation
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Hello fam!! As you know last week I started a new workout plan but with all the traveling I was doing - it was hard for me to stay consistent in the gym. This left me feeling extremely unmotivated since I just started my first week and already felt myself falling off track. BUT with the start of a new month tomorrow I’m going to re-start Day 1 of my #BikiniBodyChallenge TOMORROW. Who is ready for a new month and fresh start?! I always remind myself and want to remind you all- it’s never too late to start your fitness journey. Check out the link in bio for your FREE week trial!! Lets train together and get back on track
Δείτε ακόμα: Σεβαστή Χορμόβα: Ο θηλυκός «πειρασμός» αναστατώνει τα γήπεδα του βόλεϊ