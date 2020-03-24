NEWS ALERT
Το σέξι μοντέλο με το πληθωρικό στήθος που προβλέπει αποτελέσματα αγώνων

Η Ιταλίδα καλλονή βάζει φωτιές στο Instagram

Οι Γερμανοί είχαν τον Πολ το χταπόδι για το Μουντιάλ και οι Ιταλοί την Λάουρα Κρεμάτσι. Το μοντέλο προβλέπει την εξέλιξη των ποδοσφαιρικών αγώνων αν και οι περισσότεροι παρασύρονται από τα πλούσια προσόντα της και λίγη σημασία δίνουν στις προβλέψεις.

Η ξανθιά καλλονή κλέβει τις εντυπώσεις με τις άψογες αναλογίες του κορμιού της και κυρίως με το πλούσιο στήθος της. Μάλιστα όπως φαίνεται και στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζει στο Instagram επιλέγει μικρότερο νούμερο ρούχα ή μαγιό για να το τονίζει.

View this post on Instagram

 

Muuuaaaahhh 🔥 buona serata ❤️make-up: @debby82_ hair: @jacopo_prandin for @incantevoledani

A post shared by Laura Cremaschi (@cremaschina) on

