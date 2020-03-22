Bella Hadid: Οι σέξι φωτογραφίες και βίντεο του super model που… κολάζουν

Η 23χρονη Αμερικανίδα σε αποκαλυπτικές εικόνες
Η Bella Hadid δεν χρειάζεται ιδιαίτερες συστάσεις, καθώς η διάσημη Αμερικανίδα συγκαταλέγεται -όπως και η αδελφή της Gigi- μέσα στα 50 κορυφαία μοντέλα στον κόσμο.
Η 23χρονη καλλονή ήδη από τα 16 της χρόνια που ξεκίνησε την καριέρα της έκλεψε τις εντυπώσεις στο χώρο του μόντελινγκ και όχι μόνο, τραβώντας πάνω της τα βλέμματα.
Η Αμερικανίδα με το μεσογειακό ταπεραμέντο (Παλαιστίνια από την πλευρά του πατέρα της), που δεν διστάζει να φάει ακόμη και σουβλάκι στη Μύκονο, εκτός από τις εκατοντάδες επιδείξεις και τις χιλιάδες φωτογραφίσεις, είναι ιδιαίτερα ενεργή και στα social media, όπου αναρτά χιλιάδες φωτογραφίες της, με αυτές που εμφανίζεται ημίγυμνη να κερδίζουν τις εντυπώσεις αποσπώντας εκατομμύρια likes.
Δείτε ένα μικρό δείγμα παρακάτω.
Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love ..❤️ Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways ... last thing ...not new news but... wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t ... I love you and i am thinking about you !..❤️
A dream come true... to watch you work and see your imagination come to life was one of the most beautiful things I have witnessed! An artist, visionary and genius... Mr. Jean-Paul Gaultier ❤️❤️❤️ incredible final show, so beyond honored to walk for you .... Adore you JPG!! And the amazing team @ @jpgaultierofficial ❤️❤️❤️
