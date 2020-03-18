Η Kara Jewell Del Toro ποζάρει ολόγυμνη

Η δίμετρη καλλονή δείχνει τα πλούσια προσόντα της
Η Kara Jewell Del Toro είναι ένα από τα πιο σέξι μοντέλα στον πλανήτη. Η ξανθιά καλλονή γεννήθηκε στις 18 Αυγούστου 1993 στο Χιούστον του Τέξας. Στη συνέχεια όμως μετακόμισε στο Λος Αντζελες όπου και ζει πλέον μόνιμα. Έγινε γνωστή μέσα από τα «ELITE MODELS» και από τις φωτογραφίες που ανέβαζε στο Instagram.
Δούλεψε σε πολλά διαφημιστικά και περπάτησε σε δεκάδες πασαρέλες μόδας.
Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:
Opening @revivalswim #nyfw 💘 Thank you @marionsealy 👙 👟 @skechers #klarnastyle360 #klarnastyle360nyfw
Behind the scenes @guessjeans x @pleasures campaign on film 📸 @gregorio & @nicolaimarciano
Miami nights 🖤 dress: @baotranchi shoes and bag: @stuartweitzman photos: @boysdontplaywithbarbies
Balcony of my dreams ☀️✨ p.s. hi boobs 👋🏼 @yamamayofficial #summercollection #privecollection
Picked this for you 🌸 wearing my @yamamayofficial #summercollection #privecollection #ad