Η Kara Jewell Del Toro ποζάρει ολόγυμνη

Η δίμετρη καλλονή δείχνει τα πλούσια προσόντα της

Η Kara Jewell Del Toro είναι ένα από τα πιο σέξι μοντέλα στον πλανήτη. Η ξανθιά καλλονή γεννήθηκε στις 18 Αυγούστου 1993 στο Χιούστον του Τέξας. Στη συνέχεια όμως μετακόμισε στο Λος Αντζελες όπου και ζει πλέον μόνιμα. Έγινε γνωστή μέσα από τα «ELITE MODELS» και από τις φωτογραφίες που ανέβαζε στο Instagram.

Δούλεψε σε πολλά διαφημιστικά και περπάτησε σε δεκάδες πασαρέλες μόδας.

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Energy ✨

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#birthdaysuit in case you didn’t know 😏

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

State of mind 🌞 @revolvebeauty

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday mornings ✨ @victoriassecret x @forloveandlemons

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Opening @revivalswim #nyfw 💘 Thank you @marionsealy 👙 👟 @skechers #klarnastyle360 #klarnastyle360nyfw

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Behind the scenes @guessjeans x @pleasures campaign on film 📸 @gregorio & @nicolaimarciano

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miami nights 🖤 dress: @baotranchi shoes and bag: @stuartweitzman photos: @boysdontplaywithbarbies

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Captions are overrated anyways 🍓

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Daily dose of sunshine 🌞🍹 @boohoo

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Balcony of my dreams ☀️✨ p.s. hi boobs 👋🏼 @yamamayofficial #summercollection #privecollection

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Picked this for you 🌸 wearing my @yamamayofficial #summercollection #privecollection #ad

A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on


