Η σέξι κτηνίατρος με τα δίμετρα πόδια

Με ύψος 1,83 και κορμί θανατηφόρο αναστατώνει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό
Έφη Ρόζη, η εντυπωσιακή ξανθιά με τα δίμετρα πόδια θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο όμως δεν είναι. Η δίμετρη καλλονή είναι κτηνίατρος και όπως είναι φυσικό λατρεύει τα ζώα.
Με ύψος 1,83 δεν γίνεται να μην στρέψει κανείς το βλέμμα πάνω της σε κάθε εμφάνιση της. Έχει σπουδάσει στο Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλίας, έχει κάνει μεταπτυχιακό στην Αγγλία και εργάζεται στο Αττικό Νοσοκομείο Ζώων.
Η Έφη Ρόζη έγινε γνωστή από την σχέση της στο παρελθόν με τον ποδοσφαιριστή Απόστολο Βέλλιο.
Οι σέξι φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram ανάβουν φωτιές.
Black addicted 🖤 . With my fav @amesthebags 🏺 #autumn #cityvibes #amesthebags . 📷: @pauline_niarchou_photography
Back to #Mykonos📍❤️ wearing my @chic_mess bikini 🐅 #summer2019 #Mykonos #myhappyplace
What I call “happiness” in one photo... 🌅🐶👙 . . In my fav @ondademar swimwear from @macheriestores 💙
You’ll never have this day again 🏄🏼♀️☀️...so make it count. #Oct17#neverendingsummer2k18
