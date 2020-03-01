Η σέξι κτηνίατρος με τα δίμετρα πόδια

Η σέξι κτηνίατρος με τα δίμετρα πόδια

Με ύψος 1,83 και κορμί θανατηφόρο αναστατώνει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό

Έφη Ρόζη, η εντυπωσιακή ξανθιά με τα δίμετρα πόδια θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο όμως δεν είναι. Η δίμετρη καλλονή είναι κτηνίατρος και όπως είναι φυσικό λατρεύει τα ζώα.

Με ύψος 1,83 δεν γίνεται να μην στρέψει κανείς το βλέμμα πάνω της σε κάθε εμφάνιση της. Έχει σπουδάσει στο Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλίας, έχει κάνει μεταπτυχιακό στην Αγγλία και εργάζεται στο Αττικό Νοσοκομείο Ζώων.

Η Έφη Ρόζη έγινε γνωστή από την σχέση της στο παρελθόν με τον ποδοσφαιριστή Απόστολο Βέλλιο.

Οι σέξι φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram ανάβουν φωτιές.

Black addicted 🖤 . With my fav @amesthebags 🏺 #autumn #cityvibes #amesthebags . 📷: @pauline_niarchou_photography

🌅 #mood

Always keep your face to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you 🔆 in my @chic_mess #summer2019 #weekend #familymoments

Back to #Mykonos📍❤️ wearing my @chic_mess bikini 🐅 #summer2019 #Mykonos #myhappyplace

Back to paradise 🌴🙏🏼#howweekendsshouldbe

What I call “happiness” in one photo... 🌅🐶👙 . . In my fav @ondademar swimwear from @macheriestores 💙

Where my mind travels today 🙇🏽‍♀️💭🏝

Pre-Christmas strolling with Zoe 👯‍♀️🎄

You’ll never have this day again 🏄🏼‍♀️☀️...so make it count. #Oct17#neverendingsummer2k18

Oct15 🐱💙 #stillsummerhere

Never ending #Summer2k18 🧘🏽‍♀️🐶

Days like this 💦 #lastdayofmay

🔆 days #bythesea

Counting down 💙💦

“Εντάξει, δεν θα αργήσω να γυρίσω!!” #mygirl#Rea ❤️

⚪️⚫️

🐚☀🐚

Gone

