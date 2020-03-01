Στέλλα Σαμνιώτη: Η γυμνάστρια από την Κρήτη ποζάρει χωρίς σουτιέν

Στέλλα Σαμνιώτη: Η γυμνάστρια από την Κρήτη ποζάρει χωρίς σουτιέν

Η συμμετοχή της στο «Greece’s Next Top Model» και η έντονη δραστηριότητα στο Instagram

H Στέλλα Σαμνιώτη είναι ο λόγος που θα μπορούσε να αγαπήσει κανείς την θάλασσα. Η 23χρονη φοιτήτρια του ΤΕΦΑΑ και δασκάλα water ski και windsurf αποτελεί σίγουρα κίνητρο για να ασχοληθεί κανείς με τα θαλάσσια σπορ.

Με καταγωγή από το Ηράκλειο Κρήτης, αυτήν την περίοδο μένει στην Αθήνα λόγω σπουδών, στην Γυμναστική Ακαδημία ενώ παράλληλα εργάζεται σε πρακτορείο μοντέλων ενώ πέρυσι συμμετείχε και στο  «Greece’s Next Top Model».

Έντονη είναι η δραστηριότητά της και στο Instagram που πολλές φορές ποζάρει χωρίς σουτιέν.

Δείτε ακόμα:Βγήκε και τραγούδησε μόνο με ένα διαφανές μαύρο κορμάκι

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@playboy_greece #oct2018

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oh what a good day 💛

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

F**k winter 💅🏽

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summa daze.

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on


Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mykonos. ☀️

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How bout dat

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Some photos of me for @playboy_greece 🐰🐰 Loved working with you guys! 😇

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

📷: @michalislavdiotis

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#bnw ☺️ by @xeneras

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

not a throwback 🏄‍♀️

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wish I may, wish I might, find my one true love tonight. Do you think that he could be you? 🖤

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#magazine #editorial #body #black #redwall #fire #blonde #athens #castingcall @stratigis

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

sneakers & swimwear is my thing 🕶

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

last one I promise

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just another swimwear shot for the last days of summer 🧡

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Life is like gymnastics... it’s better if you’re flexible ⚡️🤸‍♀️ #splits

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t nobody tell me nothin’

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stage moments ✨

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

meanwhile in Greece 🌞 #endlesssummer ? ...💦

A post shared by Stella Samnioti (@stellasamnioti) on

Δείτε ακόμα: Η Ειρήνη Λαναρά είναι ότι πιο καυτό έχει κυκλοφορήσει στις αθηναϊκές πίστες

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...