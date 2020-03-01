Στέλλα Σαμνιώτη: Η γυμνάστρια από την Κρήτη ποζάρει χωρίς σουτιέν

Η συμμετοχή της στο «Greece’s Next Top Model» και η έντονη δραστηριότητα στο Instagram
H Στέλλα Σαμνιώτη είναι ο λόγος που θα μπορούσε να αγαπήσει κανείς την θάλασσα. Η 23χρονη φοιτήτρια του ΤΕΦΑΑ και δασκάλα water ski και windsurf αποτελεί σίγουρα κίνητρο για να ασχοληθεί κανείς με τα θαλάσσια σπορ.
Με καταγωγή από το Ηράκλειο Κρήτης, αυτήν την περίοδο μένει στην Αθήνα λόγω σπουδών, στην Γυμναστική Ακαδημία ενώ παράλληλα εργάζεται σε πρακτορείο μοντέλων ενώ πέρυσι συμμετείχε και στο «Greece’s Next Top Model».
Έντονη είναι η δραστηριότητά της και στο Instagram που πολλές φορές ποζάρει χωρίς σουτιέν.
Δείτε τις σέξι πόζες της:
Some photos of me for @playboy_greece 🐰🐰 Loved working with you guys! 😇
Wish I may, wish I might, find my one true love tonight. Do you think that he could be you? 🖤
#magazine #editorial #body #black #redwall #fire #blonde #athens #castingcall @stratigis
Life is like gymnastics... it’s better if you’re flexible ⚡️🤸♀️ #splits
