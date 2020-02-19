Η Σαμάνθα Χουπς και το εντυπωσιακό της στήθος

Το ξανθό μοντέλο που λατρεύει το μπάσκετ

Γεννημένη στις 10 Φεβρουαρίου του 1991, με ύψος 1,73 και αναλογίες που κυριολεκτικά κόβουν την ανάσα η Σαμάνθα Χουπς δικαίως βρέθηκε στη 18η θέση των 100 πιο hot μοντέλων του περιοδικού Maxim πριν λίγα χρόνια.

Το ξανθό μοντέλο λατρεύει το μπάσκετ γιαυτό και διαθέτει ένα από τα πιο καλογυμνασμένα κορμιά στον χώρο του μόντελινγκ.

Σε κάθε εμφάνιση της αναστατώνει τους θαυμαστές της και φαίνεται πως το διασκεδάζει.

Last time I saw my belly button & a waist

To all of the women who are heading to the @si_swimsuit #siswimsearch & to all women in general remember that no matter what anyone says we are in control of our own bodies and minds. Looking at this photo from when I was 22 and on my first ever #siswimsuit shoot I remember feeling nervous and not good enough to be there. I was feeling “fat” and not in shape enough, I felt not tan enough I just didn’t feel anything enough. Today I would tell myself the opposite because what you feel and see other people don’t so make sure you’re only filling yourself up with the good and if the bad comes into your mind shut that shit down real fast! You have to believe in yourself no matter what! You are in control of what you feed your mind and your body so make sure that you are filling it with only positive good vibes and that’s what will shine! Always be yourself and even if you’re feeling “fat” that day or not good enough remember that it’s only what you are feeling and not what others see! Stand your ground, be yourself & no matter what never ever give up 💗

Be you. Do you. For you.

The trick is that as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn’t matter how others see you

Getting to know yourself inside and out is sometimes confusing. I sometimes feel like I know exactly who I am and what I want but other times contradict those things that I was positive about... as humans we learn and grow each and everyday. Remember to be kind to yourself, take a step back from life and negative thoughts when needed and to always love and put yourself first! This is something that’s hard for me as well I’m the type of person who’s like idc that much and as long as everyone else is happy I am too but that isn’t true at all! It all begins and ends with you so fill yourself up with self love and worth and watch your world unfold in the most beautiful way 🌹

Create the highest , most inspiring vision possible for your life, because what you believe you become 🦋

Still pondering what it means to be an influencer but ready to dive in #bts #girlgang #changedmycaption4times

Watches more sunsets than Netflix 😎

