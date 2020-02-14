Άμπιγκεϊλ Ράστφορντ: Το μοντέλο που έγινε γνωστό για το πληθωρικό της στήθος

Άμπιγκεϊλ Ράστφορντ: Το μοντέλο που έγινε γνωστό για το πληθωρικό της στήθος

Βρίσκει πάντα τον τρόπο να κολάζει με τις σέξι πόζες

Η Άμπιγκεϊλ Ράστφορντ είναι αφόρητα σέξι και βρίσκει πάντα τον τρόπο να κολάζει με τις σέξι πόζες της. Το μοντέλο από την Πενσυλβάνια ενημερώνει τους θαυμαστές της για την καθημερινότητα της ποστάροντας φωτογραφίες που κόβουν την ανάσα.

Το εκρηκτικό της μπούστο είναι εκείνο που την έκανε γνωστή έτσι και εκείνη δεν σταματά να το προβάλει ακόμη και  χωρίς εσώρουχα.

Δείτε ακόμα: Η Χριστίνα Πάζιου γυμνή στην μπανιέρα κάνει… κατακόρυφο

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aqua Barbie ; ) 🐠💗🐠💗 Bikini @beachbunnyswimwear 🔥 Photog @martin_depict 📸 Indoor pool/ location @maimongroup 🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

1 or 2 ?! 😋 Comment below my loves ; ) 💋

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love these diamond edits 💎 @iamcolemcmanus 🙌🏼😋

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😇

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

10.31 🎃

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Giddy up 👱🏼‍♀️ @fashionnova ambassador 🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Funniest caption wins a followback 🥰 @fashionnova ambassador 🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bombshell SZN 👑

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I wonder if Jane looked like this ? 🐯#LookingForMyTarzan 🌴 @olllyvento 🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lemme ruin your life ; ) 💎 Throwback to this day last year with @dorianqd 📸

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Clearly i’m the only artwork you need in your house 🎨💦 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner 🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ice Queen ; ) 💎 1,2, or 3 ; ) 🔥🔥@fashionnova 👑 fashionnovapartner 👏🏼

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tried to think of how to keep all the focus on these @fashionnova heels 👠👠 FashionNovaPartner 🔥🔥

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ven aquí ; ) 💋

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌹🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

Δείτε ακόμα: Kate Upton: Το μοντέλο με το εκρηκτικό μπούστο που το ονόμασε… «οι Κυρίες»

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...