Το ξανθό «κουνελάκι» με τα πλούσια προσόντα που τρελαίνει το Playboy

Το ξανθό «κουνελάκι» με τα πλούσια προσόντα που τρελαίνει το Playboy

Η Shantal Monique έχει στο βιογραφικό της, μεταξύ άλλων, δύο παρουσίες σε εξώφυλλο στο Playboy, προκαλώντας...εγκεφαλικά στο ανδρικό κοινό του περιοδικού.

Το μοντέλο με τα ξανθά μαλλιά, το πλούσιο μπούστο και τα στητά οπίσθια, κάνει όσους την ακολουθούν στα social media να παραμιλούν.

Δείτε ακόμα: Βιργινία Δικαιούλια: Το κορίτσι του Survivor με μπικίνι κόντρα στο κρύο

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Inspire create @ignite 🔥 Happy Sunday 😘 What inspires and gives you purpose & meaning?👇🏼#ignite #ad 📷 @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Shantal Monique (@shantalmonique) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi 👋🏼 have an amazing Sunday! Anyone have any NFC/AFC predictions? Still wishing my team was playing today. @lee_lhgfx

A post shared by Shantal Monique (@shantalmonique) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rare photo of my backside 🙃 Which one do you like best? @harrylhgfx

A post shared by Shantal Monique (@shantalmonique) on

Δείτε ακόμα: Το πρώην κορίτσι του GNTM ποζάρει με μαύρο σουτιέν και προκαλεί αναστάτωση

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...