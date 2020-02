Οι καυτές πόζες της Abby Rao προκαλούν «εγκεφαλικό»

View this post on Instagram

So you guys probably noticed I never smile in any of my photos. It’s because my entire life I’ve been super self conscious about my teeth and my bite. It made me never want to smile. My family always told me I was crazy but it was just something I always wanted to change. @drgaberosenthal has truly changed my life. After it took 5 months to fix my bite he filled in some gaps and added the symmetry I always wanted. I swear I never thought my smile would ever ever look this way 😭 I’m in shock!! Now I can’t stop 😁 Thank you so much Dr. Gabe. (Last pic is me like 3 years ago🙈)